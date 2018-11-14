In-Shape Health Clubs CEO Francesca Schuler Named 2019 Woman Leader Of The Year

IHRSA, The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, is a not-for-profit trade association representing health and fitness facilities, gyms, spas, sports clubs, and suppliers worldwide. The Woman Leader Award celebrates the legacy of Julie Main by selecting a woman who exemplifies Julie's qualities of leadership and drive.

"I am incredibly honored to receive IHRSA's Woman Leader Award in honor of Julie Main. I am proud of the diverse group of talented women and men on our team and the work we've done to enable our passionate team members to not just work in fitness, but build a career in the industry," said Francesca Schuler, CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs.

"We are fortunate to work in an industry that helps people live happier, healthier lives, which gives them confidence to pursue their goals. I'm inspired by In-Shape's motivating community of members and team members, all my peers in the industry, and I am determined to continue cultivating our future leaders," she continued.

Ms. Schuler and her team at In-Shape have a fundamental belief that their team should reflect their membership base – from gender, to race, to fitness level. This laser focus on diversity in leadership creates a motivating environment for members to meet their fitness goals as well as team members to meet their career goals.

"This award and recognition redirects focus to the importance of diversity. A leader is only as good as its team, so I am proud and grateful to accept this award on behalf of all the leaders at In-Shape," she finished.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates over 65 full-service health clubs throughout California. With free weights, all the latest group fitness classes, indoor and outdoor pools, cardio equipment, basketball, tennis, racquetball and personal training, In-Shape has something for everyone. For over 35 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. That's the #inshapeattitude.

ABOUT IHRSA

IHRSA, The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, is a not-for-profit trade association representing health and fitness facilities, gyms, spas, sports clubs, and suppliers worldwide. IHRSA and its members are dedicated to making the world healthier through regular exercise and activity promotion. IHRSA's events provide a vast array of speakers on business and corporate culture, instructional sessions on all aspects of succeeding in the health club industry, social events to mix and mingle with peers, and the most spectacular trade shows in the industry.

CONTACT: Jacqueline Buchanan, In-Shape Health Clubs, jacqueline.buchanan@inshape.com, 626.590.2166

SOURCE In-Shape Health Clubs

