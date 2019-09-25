In-Shape Health Clubs To Raise $185,000 For Cancer Research

"At In-Shape, we're on a mission to motivate people to live happy, fit and healthy. We do this by focusing every day on impact and results," said Francesca Schuler, CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs. "It is because of this focus we started our Fight Cancer campaign five years ago. As a team, we wanted to make a real impact on our communities by supporting a cause that affects us all."

In California alone there are nearly 90,000 volunteers who have given their time and their talent to help the American Cancer Society. These volunteers deliver over 63,000 rides to treatment for patients and the American Cancer Society provided over 10,000 free nights for patient lodging during these treatments. In addition to this local level support, the American Cancer Society spearheads life-saving research and provides educational support to newly diagnosed patients and caregivers.

"Without organizations rallying together to raise money like In-Shape, the American Cancer Society could not do what it does," said Janelle Wilkinson, senior community development manager at The American Cancer Society. "Every dollar makes a real difference and we appreciate In-Shape's dedication over the last five years to help us support patients and hopefully one day eradicate cancer," she finished.

This year, in addition to participating in a group fitness or bootcamp fitness event, In-Shape is raising money through its mobile app. A member can make a donation with just a few clicks. The biggest contributor to the campaign is the sale of paper kettlebells for $2, $5 and $10. Coloring cards are sold for $1 with all proceeds being donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In-Shape will donate $1 for every new member who joins in the month of October and will donate 20 per cent of the sale from every Fight Cancer retail item sold in-club and online. In social media, In-Shape will donate $1 for every social post with #InShapeFightsCancer on Facebook and Instagram.

"We are so grateful the way our community comes together every October for our Fight Cancer campaign. We're proud of the tangible impact we make in the lives of those affected by cancer," finished Ms. Schuler.

