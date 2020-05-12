In Support of Rare Disease Patients Impacted by COVID-19, NORD Launches Premium and Limited Medical Relief Program

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United with more than 25 million Americans living with rare diseases, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) today launched its COVID-19 Premium & Medical Relief Program to provide vital support to members of the rare disease community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will assist those with a confirmed rare disease diagnosis who have been directly impacted by the pandemic through a job loss, reduced work hours, furlough, quarantine, etc.

"COVID-19 poses significant threats to the rare disease community, given the susceptibility of those with chronic conditions and the economic challenges that affect their ability to weather this storm. We are hearing from patients who have been furloughed or laid off and desperately need financial support for insurance, COBRA payments, co-pays and medical expenses," said Pamela Gavin, Chief Strategy Officer for NORD. "Through this new program, we are providing premium and limited medical assistance to rare patients who need it most during this crisis."

NORD recognizes the needs of the community and has developed this program to provide critical support. The COVID-19 Premium & Medical Relief Program helps with certain out-of-pocket costs associated with health insurance premiums, and supplies eligible uninsured and under-insured patients with support for limited medical expenses. These expenses include medical visits and telehealth consults, laboratory and diagnostic testing, physical therapy and medical equipment.

We are grateful to Sanofi-Genzyme for their generous donation to this patient assistance program, which is available to all eligible rare disease patients affected by COVID-19. NORD has been proud to serve the rare disease community with assistance programs providing support to patients since 1987. In order to continue to meet the community's needs during this unprecedented time, NORD is seeking additional donations to its COVID-19 relief programs. Please help us to help our rare community.

For more information on NORD's COVID-19 patient assistance programs, including eligibility requirements, please visit our website , contact NORD by telephone at 203.242.0497, or via email at [email protected] . To stay informed, the NORD COVID-19 resource center presents regularly updated information and vetted links relevant to the rare community during this pandemic.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases. NORD is committed to the identification, treatment and cure of more than 7,000 rare diseases, of which approximately 90% are still without an FDA-approved treatment or therapy. Rare diseases affect over 25 million Americans. More than half of those affected are children.

NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. For 37 years, NORD has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies and education, advancing medical research and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. NORD is made strong together with over 300 disease-specific member organizations and their communities and collaborates with many other organizations on specific causes of importance to the rare disease patient community. Visit rarediseases.org .

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

