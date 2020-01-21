NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

In terms of value, the calcite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841234/?utm_source=PRN



In terms of value, the global calcite market size is estimated to be USD 10.1 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand for paper and plastics, coupled with easy availability and cost-effectiveness, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth of the paper industry in the Asia Pacific region especially in China, Japan, and India is expected to fuel the market.



Ground calcium carbonate is the dominant type projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the calcite market has been classified into ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate.Among these, the ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in terms of value & volume during the forecast period.



The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for ground calcium carbonate is driven by its wide usage as a filler in the paper application.



Paper application is the major consumer of the calcite market and is expected to grow further.



Based on application, the market has been classified into paper, paints & coatings, construction, plastics, adhesives & sealants, and others.In terms of volume and value, the paper application accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth is attributed to its ability to enhance the printability, whiteness, and brightness & opacity of the paper. The plastics application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a major share of the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the calcite market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa.In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the calcite market in 2018 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large market size is attributed to the expansion in the manufacture of calcite and high demand from the plastics and paper industries in China, Japan, and India, among others. Moreover, cheap labor, easy availability of raw material, and other factors fuel the growth of the market in the region.



Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the calcite market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 –45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, Director Level – 25% and Others – 55%

• By Region –Europe- 50%, North America – 20%, Asia Pacific– 15%, South America- 10%. Middle East & Africa – 5%



The globally leading calcite manufacturers profiled in this report are Imerys S.A. (France), Omya AG (Switzerland), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Nordkalk Corporation (Finland), Wolkem India Ltd. (India), Sibelco (Belgium), and others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the calcite market based on type, application, and region.This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the calcite market across various segmentations.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the calcite market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various types of calcite offered by top players operating in the calcite market.

• Product Development/Innovation: A detailed insight into upcoming technologies for the manufacture of calcite, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for calcite across different regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the calcite market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the calcite market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841234/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

