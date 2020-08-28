In the Age of COVID, Anxiety has "Gone Viral" Too. What's Your Strategy for Mental Health?

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After three decades specializing in the treatment of anxiety, Jennifer Shannon, L.M.F.T. has great news for us: The treatment tools most effective with anxiety disorders are equally effective with the anxiety we're all experiencing right now. In The Anxiety Virus, using engaging real-life stories and illustrations, Shannon delivers exactly what we need in this, or any crisis: clinically proven strategies that will enable us to relax, think clearly and take wise action.

Jennifer Shannon has written the perfect guide for learning

to face and even embrace our COVID virus concerns and worries. … I'm buying one for myself, my family members, and friends.

Christine A. Padesky, Ph.D., author of Mind Over Mood

Jennifer Shannon, L.M.F.T. is a leading authority on anxiety, a diplomat in the Academy of Cognitive Therapy, and author of five New Harbinger books on the subject, including the best-selling Don't Feed the Monkey Mind. As a naturally anxious person herself, Shannon brings deep understanding and empathy to those of us struggling with the heightened uncertainty of a pandemic and subsequent economic collapse. Her three interlocking strategies each address one of the three aspects of our struggle— our anxious thoughts, our physical stress, and our reactive behavior. These are the essential strategies we need to build immunity to our rising uncertainty—about our health, our jobs, our social connections and loved ones—and find the personal peace we crave.

Media contact:

Jennifer Shannon, L.M.F.T.

707-703-5199

[email protected]

https://www.jennifershannon.com

Author of

The Anxiety Virus

Don't Feed the Monkey Mind

A Teen's Guide to Getting Stuff Done

The Anxiety Survival Guide for Teens

The Shyness and Social Anxiety Workbook for Teens

