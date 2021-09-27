In the Era of Innovation, Data Center Security Market is Gaining Momentum - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent years, the data center market is accelerating rapidly across all regions. Surge of cloud computing services and applications are gaining high traction in the US market, thereby fueling the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers. The market is witnessing continuous competition among global vendors offering physical security systems. Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market have forced several vendors to offer more novel solutions in the data center industry.

Arizton's research reports on data center offer an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Here's a sneak peek at these reports:

1. Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global data center physical security market is expected to reach USD 1,045.9 million by 2026. With the increasing development of sophisticated technology, data center security becomes important for operators. Companies are increasingly working toward ensuring that customer data is protected, by installing physical security measures at the perimeter, building, data hall, and cabinet level. For instance, Sify Technologies has invested in facilities across India equipped with physical security systems such as video surveillance, motion detection, and multi-level access control along with physicals security guards. Data center investments by local and global data center providers are increasing YoY and telecommunication companies are investing in data center facilities, thereby contributing to the physical security market.

The data center physical security market in North America is growing due to the rapid growth of data centers. The major contributors to market growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch. The data center physical security market in North America was valued at USD 306.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 449.0 million by 2026. The need for a minimum of four layers of security in data centers is mandatory, and with the construction of hyperscale data centers, investments in physical security are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-physical-security-market-size-analysis

2. Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global data center fire suppression & detection market will grow at a CAGR of 7.58% during the period 2021-2026. The data center fire detection & suppression systems market witnessed significant growth with more than 400 new investment and expansion projects in 2020. Data center operators are also designing their facilities with a zoned-based installation of fire detection & suppression systems to avoid triggering of fire suppression systems in the whole space. Data center operators are also looking for alternative fire suppression systems and fire extinguishers, which reduce the chance of water/aqua damage. Gaseous fire suppression systems are innovative systems that are mostly preferred by data center operators at critical points in the facilities such as server rooms. In North America, gaseous fire suppression systems and Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) detection systems dominated in 2020.

Rack-based fire detection & suppression systems are innovative systems that edge data center operators are likely to adopt. Vendors are innovating such kinds of products with the increasing demand for edge facilities. For instance, the Minimax OneU rack-mounted fire suppression system consists of the Novec 1230 suppressing agent. A single OneU rack-mounted fire suppression system through sensitive air sampling detection technology can protect up to 100 cubic feet of volume. Other benefits such as faster installation and ease of maintenance make the solutions suitable for micro and edge facilities. The rising fire incidences at data center facilities across the world have increased the need for the installation of highly sensitive smoke detection systems and quick-fire suppression systems.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-fire-detection-suppression-market

3. Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global data center precision air conditioners market is expected to reach USD 1,841.8 million by 2025. The global data center precision air conditioners market will continue to grow with increased investments in large and mega data centers by colocation, cloud, and enterprises across the globe. Vendors offering precision air conditioners and cooling systems are innovating their products to increase efficiency. Over the past few years, data center operators are adopting energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions aimed at reducing power consumption by up to 50%, thereby boosting the demand for data center precision air conditioning market.

Free cooling techniques have grown significantly over the past few years across regions that have favorable climatic conditions and can utilize evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes. Regions such as the Nordics, Western Europe, and North America have witnessed a higher adoption of free cooling techniques with CRAC units. Vendors offering precision air conditioners cooling, which include CRAC & CRAH units, in-row, and in-rack cooling solutions, consider edge data centers as a potential growth area for their product portfolio.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market

