In The Face Of COVID-19, Young Dietitian Helps People Feed Families With Launch Of Free Resource - FareMeals.com

It is no secret that COVID-19 has changed the world. What hasn't changed is the need and desire people have to feed their families good healthy food that they can afford, is easy to prepare and time efficient. The one difference now is that with COVID-19, the number of families looking and needing help with this has multiplied exponentially with kids' home from school, many parents out of work, and in some cases limited supplies available.

With this in mind, Arielle Kestenbaum, Registered Dietitian, RD, CDN has pivoted from her business plans to help people feed their families.

"This is something I was already building as the center of my business, knowing that many families struggle with how to feed their families every day with economical, healthy, easy to make and original meals," Stated Arielle. "Now with COVID-19, and especially seeing the devastation all around me in New York, I decided that as well as just focusing on my immediate family's need, I also need to do something to help other people in New York and around the world. I know even more people will need this kind of resource now, and I want to help. So, I made the decision to pivot from my business plan and create something that will help in this time of need. It's a resource that people can access for free that will have recipes, videos, tips and suggestions - all with the goal of educating families on how we CAN get through this together. Visit www.FareMeals.com to get recipes, tips and suggestions and especially look out for my videos so we can make the meals together."

All resources and tools are accessible at www.FareMeals.com. Arielle will also be posting frequently with new tools and recipes on her social channels and can be followed on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn using handle @FareMeals.

About Fare Meals

Nothing is more important than feeding your family. And as a mother herself, Arielle knows first-hand what a priority and what a cause of anxiety it can be. Fare Meals By Arielle is her way of taking her expertise and helping others get through that angst with easy affordable tools and ideas they can apply at home.

Fare Meals by Arielle is a resource for families that combines Arielle's experience and her passion to help as many people as she can and ensure families have access to meal recipes that are easy, healthy and affordable. By working to educate families on nutrition through her recipes, her hope is that she can give families the tools they need to eat well and do so in a way that they are comfortable regardless of their means. Follow at www.FareMeals.com

About Arielle

Arielle is a registered dietitian and currently finishing her Masters in Nutrition & Dietetics from New York University. As a new mom herself, Arielle understands first-hand the importance of proper nutrition. She also understands the pressures of everyday life and the anxiety of having to do it all.

Arielle is passionate about bringing healthy, simple and affordable menu options and recipes to families and communities who are busy, on a budget or just looking for some easy meal ideas.

