NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the report the orthopedic braces and supports market, the market is expected to reach US$ $ 5,429.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,631.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.



The orthopedic braces and supports market is driven by the driving factor such as increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population, growing incidents of road accidents and increase in the awareness and adoption of orthopedic braces and supports are expected to boost the market over the years. The trend of demand for higher quality products are likely to propel the growth of the market.

The orthopedic braces and supports market as per the product the segment is segmented as knee, back & hip, shoulder, elbow, foot and ankle and spine. The market of knee segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to orthopedic braces and supports market is of 41.5% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The availability of the design for the knee braces which includes knee strap, closed and open patella brace, hinged knee braces, knee sleeves, rehabilitative braces, prophylactic braces, wraparound braces and unloader braces provides various options for the user. Similarly, the shoulder segment contributed 19.1% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming forecast period.

The application segment of the orthopedic braces and supports market includes ligament injury, osteoarthritis, preventive care, cold bracing and others. The application segment for the orthopedic braces and supports market was valued at US$ 3,631.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,429.3 Mn by 2025. The ligament injury segments is likely to dominate the market in the coming future owing to features offered by the different market players for the patients for their comfort and the braces are preferred as the non-surgical treatments for the ligaments injuries The osteoarthritis segments are the fastest growing segment in the test type and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing to the increase in the geriatric population which shows the damages of their knees and the increase in the numbers of osteoarthritis cases due to obesity are likely to propel the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports market.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report orthopedic braces and supports market are Arthroscopy Association of Canada, Association of Surgeons in Training, British Orthopaedic Foot Surgery Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Indian Certification of Medical Devices, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, World Health Organization and more.



