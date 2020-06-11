In the Wake of COVID-19, Specialdocs Reports Rapid Growth in Its Network of Independent Concierge Physician Practices

"It's clear that change is needed to survive, but picturing what successful change looks like in an era characterized by ongoing uncertainty may seem challenging," says concierge transition expert Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer. "During the COVID-19 crisis, it became clearer than ever that our concierge medicine model provides a proven, sustainable path to stability and success for independent physicians."

From New York communities in the heart of the pandemic to locations in Southern California, the appeal of receiving personalized care from a trusted, dedicated physician set the concierge, or membership, model apart, according to Bauer. Specialdocs launched a number of membership medicine practices throughout the country during the COVID-19 shutdown, including:

Specialdocs' client practices in Northern Virginia, Atlanta and San Diego launched shortly before the pandemic also report steady growth as patients increasingly sought the peace of mind of knowing their personal physician was directly and continuously available.

Bauer says: "The window of opportunity for physicians and their patients to experience the transformative rewards of concierge medicine is wide open now."

"However," he cautions, "market forces that include continued widespread acquisition of independent practices by large medical groups and health systems, are evolving quickly, and may force more limited choices going forward."

"This is a pivotal moment to become a concierge physician," says Bauer.

Learn more at Specialdocs' complimentary webinar

Physicians, healthcare experts and media are invited to a candid discussion about concierge medicine at Specialdocs' upcoming webinar, "Now What? Imminent Dangers and Emerging Opportunities for Physicians" on Wednesday, June 17th at 6 PM CDT. Leading physicians representing a diverse cross section of geographies and pre-concierge situations, will share their individual stories and collective experience of practicing concierge medicine in unprecedented times. The panel includes:

Dr. Marc Harrigan , family medicine, Atlanta , describes his journey from rising physician executive at a major health system to an entrepreneurial success with his concierge medicine practice.

, family medicine, , describes his journey from rising physician executive at a major health system to an entrepreneurial success with his concierge medicine practice. Dr. Monica Sarang , internal medicine, Southern California , reveals the restorative work-life balance and enhanced patient engagement from being a concierge physician.

, internal medicine, , reveals the restorative work-life balance and enhanced patient engagement from being a concierge physician. Dr. Jeffrey Puglisi , co-founder of a prominent concierge internal medicine group practice in Connecticut , shares his views as to how personalized medicine fits into the future of primary care.

Since 2002, Specialdocs Consultants has worked collaboratively with physicians nationwide to transform their practices with the industry's most customized and sustainable concierge model.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialdocs Consultants

Related Links

http://specialdocs.com

