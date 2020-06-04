In the Wake of George Floyd's Tragic Death, Fenton Consulting Urges Police Chiefs to Take a Stand

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtually every American is aware of the tragic death on Memorial Day of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Three other officers appeared to be complicit in the incident and have now been charged.

This tragic death adds to a long list of innocent black lives lost, and has incited uprisings across the country. Heartbroken Americans are desperate to make the statement that enough is enough⁠—police brutality must end now and we need reform.

Chief Andrew Mills of Santa Cruz, CA taking a knee. We are calling for police chiefs nationwide to join the cause, "Time For Unity." #TimeForUnity source: FOX KTVU Billboard running in Chicago calling for unity in memory of George Floyd.

Two East Bay California residents sought to find a constructive way to make such a statement. "It is time for us to unite and take a stand to prevent this from ever happening again," says David Fenton, founder of the media firm Fenton Consulting.

"We each need to take responsibility to do what we can as agents of change⁠—to be part of the solution, not turn a blind eye to the problem," added Alana Hope, Marketing Director who consults for the firm.

Fenton Consulting is sponsoring billboards in San Francisco and Chicago calling for the immediate cessation of racial profiling and police brutality. "We must push for policy changes that will allow a black man to walk the streets safely without fear of being attacked or killed by law enforcement. It is unacceptable for this country to sweep even one more of these incidents under the rug," says Fenton.

Fenton and Hope are asking police chiefs across the nation to influence positive change by uploading a short video of themselves calling for police reform and justice for George Floyd, stating their name (optional), city, state, and one or more of the phrases below, then post it on social media with one or more of the included hashtags.

"Time for unity" (TimeForUnity)

"Police For Reform" (#PoliceForReform)

"Black lives matter" (#BlackLivesMatter)

"Never again" (#NeverAgain)

"We stand for equality" (#WeStandForEquality)

"Our request is for precincts nationwide to participate. If we stand together united, this country CAN and WILL begin to heal," says Fenton.

They also ask for businesses to take part: "We believe that businesses can have a great impact by making statements committing to equality and inclusion in the workplace by posting the above," says Hope.

Volunteers are needed to reach out to local police chiefs and businesses to request participation in this movement. For assistance in volunteering opportunities visit fentonconsulting.net/post/how-to-support-in-memory-of-george-floyd.

