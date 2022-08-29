In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% by 2026, Driven by Technological Advances in Water Sports Equipment -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-the-water sports equipment market size is set to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the in-the-water sports equipment market is the technological advances in water sports equipment. The key competitors in the market are innovating their products in terms of design, color, shape, and weight to meet the needs of individual consumers. The demand for water sports equipment is increasing as the number of beginners transitioning to seasoned recreational water sports enthusiasts is rising. Thus, many water sports equipment manufacturers are offering new lightweight and advanced equipment to cater to their requirements. The increased awareness of the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle, which will further propel the growth of the global in-water sports equipment market during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

To know about other drivers along with market challenges- Request a free sample report .

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The in-the-water sports equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. adidas AG, Aqua Lung International, Arena Spa, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders Inc., Apollo Sports USA, Billabong, Cressi Sub Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., KAP7 International, Mares Spa, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Speedo International Ltd, Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Adidas AG - The company offers IT monitoring tools such as system monitoring, dependency monitoring, and integrated and API monitoring.

- The company offers IT monitoring tools such as system monitoring, dependency monitoring, and integrated and API monitoring. To know about all vendor offerings - Click Now!

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Sports Gear



Sports Apparel

Type

Swimming



Water Aerobics



Water Polo

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Revenue Generating Segment - The in-the-water sports equipment market share growth in the sports gear segment will be significant for revenue generation. The water sporting gear segment is expected to gain pace in the coming years with the rising popularity of different types of water sporting activities and the reopening of water sports events, clubs, and amusement parks after the pandemic.

The in-the-water sports equipment market share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The water sporting gear segment is expected to gain pace in the coming years with the rising popularity of different types of water sporting activities and the reopening of water sports events, clubs, and amusement parks after the pandemic. Regional Highlights - 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for in-the-water sports equipment in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The promotional campaigns and initiatives and high participation rate in water sports will facilitate the in-the-water sports equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-the-water sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-the-water sports equipment market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The massage guns market share is expected to increase by USD 230.07 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

share is expected to increase by USD 230.07 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The camping equipment market share in the US is expected to increase to USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Aqua Lung International, Arena Spa, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders Inc., Apollo Sports USA, Billabong, Cressi Sub Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., KAP7 International, Mares Spa, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Speedo International Ltd, Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Discretionary Market " Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

*Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are Offline and Online.

*Exhibit 26: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 27: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

*Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

**5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

*Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

***6 Market Segmentation by Product

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are Sports gear and Sports apparel.

*Exhibit 39: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

**6.3 Sports gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Chart on Sports gear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sports gear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Sports apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: Chart on Sports apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on Sports apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 48: Chart on Sports apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49: Data Table on Sports apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

***7 Market Segmentation by Type

**7.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are Swimming, Water aerobics, and Water polo.

*Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

**7.3 Swimming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 55: Chart on Swimming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 56: Data Table on Swimming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 57: Chart on Swimming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 58: Data Table on Swimming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Water aerobics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 59: Chart on Water aerobics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 60: Data Table on Water aerobics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 61: Chart on Water aerobics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 62: Data Table on Water aerobics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Water polo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 63: Chart on Water polo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 64: Data Table on Water polo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 65: Chart on Water polo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 66: Data Table on Water polo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

***7 Geographic Landscape

**9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**9.12 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*10.1.1 Technological advances in water sports equipment

*10.1.2 Increasing interest and participation in water sports

*10.1.3 Growing consumer preference for fitness

**8.2 Market challenges

*10.2.1 Strict regulations on high-tech swimsuits

*10.2.2 Religious restrictions on swimwear

*10.2.3 Lack of sponsorships and mass media appeal

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*10.4.1 Greater popularity of in water sports

*10.4.2 Increase in the number of female participation in water sports

*10.4.3 Growing number of water pools worldwide

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**12.3 adidas AG

*Exhibit 111: adidas AG - Overview

*Exhibit 112: adidas AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 113: adidas AG - Key news

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio