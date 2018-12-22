In this Season of Giving One Entrepreneur is Leading by Example - Health Products For You

The company that Naheed built is Health Products For You (HPFY). Naheed along with her husband Masarrat, have nurtured the company like their fourth child. Her little business grew out of her basement years ago and they are now looking to make another move to garner more space for their operations. This year HPFY was recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America.

In March of 2017 Naheed started what she envisioned as "HPFY's Giving Day Program" partnering with a local Women's shelter in Danbury CT. Since then Health Products For You has supported charities and causes across the United States and even globally. On Giving Day, the second Friday of the month, up to 10% of sales or a flat dollar amount (whichever is greater) is donated to the partner charity. This charity is highlighted on the company's Giving Day webpage for the month. For the week of Giving Day, HPFY dedicates part of their marketing to the charity, through social media posts and newsletters.

Over the past two years HPFY has supported charities 22 times through Giving Days, donating over $45.5K to their causes. The charities supported include international causes such as Save A Child's Heart , Rise Against Hunger , International Women's Health Coalition and domestic causes such as Helena Food share , Doug Flutie Foundation , Soldiers Angels . The charities are chosen because they dovetail nicely with Naheed's aspiration for her company when she started it, to bring Health & Wellness to those around her. January's Giving Day will benefit Challenge Aspen , who's mission statement is "Creating Possibilities for People with Disabilities."

On the wall of Naheed's office is a framed quote by Maya Angelou "I have found among its other benefits giving liberates the soul of the giver," and she certainly lives this message.

