In-Vehicle Infotainment Industry in Europe to 2025 - Key Companies Include Garmin, Samsung Electronics & Panasonic Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Installation Type, by Form, by Vehicle Type, by Component, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



With a growing demand for highly personalized in-vehicle infotainment systems, automotive technology providers are focusing on the design of high-quality, scalable and efficient processors. For immersive vehicle infotainment experience, processors need to assist with a high degree of computing and vehicle intelligence. Advanced infotainment processors allow multiple HD displays to be integrated, driver support functions to be performed, and in-vehicle entertainment to be provided in a connected environment. A robust processor enriches the high-performance infotainment device, HD color display, high resolution and low power consumption.



Certain features driving the success of these systems include mobile connectivity, either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which enables users to access messages and other information and makes it easier to operate on the go. In addition, users can also personalize these systems as per their choices and requirements, which also contribute to the increasing popularity of these systems. Additionally In addition, the ability of these systems to access cloud-based services as well as provide fast and efficient connectivity and remote access to playlists and video streaming also drives the demand for these systems.



Based on Installation Type, the market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Embedded, Tethered and Integrated. Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Display Unit/Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, TomTom N.V., Denso Corporation, Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.), Pioneer Corporation, and Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Installation Type

1.4.2 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Form

1.4.3 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Vehicle Type

1.4.4 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Component

1.4.5 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jan - 2020, Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

4.1 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment OEM Market by Country

4.2 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Aftermarket Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

5.1 Europe Embedded In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

5.2 Europe Tethered In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

5.3 Europe Integrated In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Passenger Car Market by Country

6.2 Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Commercial Vehicles Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

7.1 Europe Display Unit/Infotainment Unit In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

7.2 Europe Control Panel In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

7.3 Europe Telematics Control Unit In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

7.4 Europe Others In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

8.1 Germany In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.1.1 Germany In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.1.2 Germany In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.1.3 Germany In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.4 Germany In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.2 UK In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.2.1 UK In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.2.2 UK In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.2.3 UK In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.4 UK In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.3 France In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.3.1 France In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.3.2 France In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.3.3 France In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.4 France In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.4 Russia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.4.1 Russia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.4.2 Russia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.4.3 Russia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.4 Russia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.5 Spain In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.5.1 Spain In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.5.2 Spain In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.5.3 Spain In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.5.4 Spain In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.6 Italy In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.6.1 Italy In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.6.2 Italy In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.6.3 Italy In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.6.4 Italy In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.7 Rest of Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.7.1 Rest of Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.7.2 Rest of Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.7.3 Rest of Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.7.4 Rest of Europe In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Garmin Ltd.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1 Financial Analysis

9.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.3 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Panasonic Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 TomTom N.V.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Denso Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Pioneer Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1 Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eplmp8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

