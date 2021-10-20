In-vehicle Payment Services Market to grow by USD 2.31 bn from 2021 to 2025 |High Correlation between Consumer Electronics & Connected Car Solutions to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high correlation between consumer electronics and connected car solutions and rising demand for smartphone integration are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as design complexity and technological challenges will challenge market growth.

Europe will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, UK, and France are the key markets for in-vehicle payment services in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

BMW AG



Ford Motor Co.



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.



Hyundai Motor Co.



Volkswagen AG

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 89.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 176.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

