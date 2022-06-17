In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size to Grow by USD 2.31 billion | 36% of the growth to originate from Europe|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the considered parent market?

Technavio categorizes the global in-vehicle payment services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market.

Technavio categorizes the global in-vehicle payment services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. What was the YOY for 2021?

YOY growth of 176.65% was estimated in 2021.

YOY growth of 176.65% was estimated in 2021. How is the market competitive landscape?

The in-vehicle payment services market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will rise during the forecast period.

The in-vehicle payment services market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will rise during the forecast period. Which trend is influencing the market positively?

Increasing demand for mobile device-based payment services is a major trend influencing the in-vehicle payment services market growth.

Increasing demand for mobile device-based payment services is a major trend influencing the in-vehicle payment services market growth. What are the key revenue-generating economies?

US, Germany , UK, China , and France are predicted to emerge as revenue-generating economies.

US, Germany, UK, China, and France are predicted to emerge as revenue-generating economies. How big is the Europe market?

36% of the growth will originate from Europe .

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Segmentation Highlights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this in-vehicle payment services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Continuous advances in connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology.

BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Type

RFID: The RFID type segment held the largest in-vehicle payment services market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of this technology in new vehicles ensures payment of toll plazas digitally and also avoids the vehicle's waiting time. Several vendors in the market are using RFID technology for in-vehicle payment services. For instance, Daimler AG uses an electronic payment platform, Mercedes pay, that supports in-vehicle payment for parking as well as payment for fuel conveniently via app. Mercedes pay operates using RFID technology.

The RFID type segment held the largest in-vehicle payment services market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of this technology in new vehicles ensures payment of toll plazas digitally and also avoids the vehicle's waiting time. Several vendors in the market are using RFID technology for in-vehicle payment services. For instance, Daimler AG uses an electronic payment platform, Mercedes pay, that supports in-vehicle payment for parking as well as payment for fuel conveniently via app. Mercedes pay operates using RFID technology.

Bluetooth

Geography

North America: 36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK are the key markets for in-vehicle payment services market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Rise in penetration of luxury cars and improving economic conditions will propel the in-vehicle payment services market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are the key markets for in-vehicle payment services market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Rise in penetration of luxury cars and improving economic conditions will propel the in-vehicle payment services market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global in-vehicle payment services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the in-vehicle payment services market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in-vehicle payment services market report covers the following areas:

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-vehicle payment services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-vehicle payment services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-vehicle payment services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vehicle payment services market vendors

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 89.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 176.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 06: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Type

5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: RFID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: RFID - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BMW AG

Exhibit 45: BMW AG - Overview



Exhibit 46: BMW AG - Business segments



Exhibit 47: BMW AG- Key news



Exhibit 48: BMW AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: BMW AG - Segment focus

10.4 Daimler AG

Exhibit 50: Daimler AG - Overview



Exhibit 51: Daimler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Daimler AG- Key news



Exhibit 53: Daimler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Daimler AG - Segment focus

10.5 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 55: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Ford Motor Co.-Key news



Exhibit 58: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.6 General Motors Co.

Exhibit 60: General Motors Co. - Overview



Exhibit 61: General Motors Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: General Motors Co. -Key news



Exhibit 63: General Motors Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: General Motors Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 65: Gentex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Gentex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 73: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Hyundai Motor Co.-Key news



Exhibit 76: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.10 JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Exhibit 78: JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC - Overview



Exhibit 79: JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 80: JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC - Segment focus

10.11 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 82: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 86: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 87: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 88: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

