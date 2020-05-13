In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Markets 2020: Analysis, COVID-19, AI, Companies

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Markets in IVD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines selected AI-based initiatives, collaborations, and tests in various in vitro diagnostic (IVD) market segments.

Artificial Intelligence Markets in IVD contains the following important data points:

The Market for AI in Diagnostics, 2019

Forecasted Market for 2024

Breakout of Market by Application, 2019 (Glucose, Histology, Microbiology, Hematology, Biomarker Diagnostic Aids)

Breakout of Market by Components, 2019 (Hardware, Software, Services)

Significant Partnerships and Initiatives in AI Related to In Vitro Diagnostics

The past few years have seen extraordinary advances in artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical medicine. More products have been cleared for clinical use, more new research-use-only applications have come to market and many more are in development.

In recent years, diagnostics companies - in collaboration with AI companies - have begun implementing increasingly sophisticated machine learning techniques to improve the power of data analysis for patient care. The goal is to use developed algorithms to standardize and aid interpretation of test data by any medical professional irrespective of expertise. This way AI technology can assist pathologists, laboratorians, and clinicians in complex decision-making.

Digital pathology products and diabetes management devices were the first to come to market with data interpretation applications. The last few years have seen the use of AI interpretation apps extended to a broader range of products including microbiology, disease genetics, and cancer precision medicine.

This report will review some of the AI-linked tests and test services that have come to market and others that are in development in some of the following market segments:

Cancer Diagnostics

Cardiac Disease Testing

Digital Pathology

Genetic Testing

Glucose Monitoring

Hematology

Histology

Information Technology (including Electronic Medical Records)

Liquid Biopsy

Microbiology

Microbiome

Molecular Diagnostics

Next-Generation Sequencing

Point of Care

Transplant Risk Testing

Urinalysis

Applications of AI are evolving that predict outcomes such as diagnosis, death, or hospital readmission; that improve upon standard risk assessment tools; that elucidate factors that contribute to disease progression; or that advance personalized medicine by predicting a patient's response to treatment. AI tools are in use and in development to review data and to uncover patterns in the data that can be used to improve analyses and uncover inefficiencies. Many enterprises are joining this effort.

The following are among the companies and institutions whose innovations are featured in Artificial Intelligence Markets in IVD:

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ARUP Laboratories

Bay Echo Labs

BGI Genomics

Biofourmis Singapore Pte. Ltd.

CareDX

Caris Life Sciences

Case Western Reserve University

Clever Culture Systems

CompCyst

Copan Diagnostics

Curetis Group

Diagnomics

DNAnexus

Eko

Euroclone Diagnostica

Flagship Biosciences

Freenome

Genomenon

GenomeSmart

Gilead

Gnosis Data Analysis

Google

Grail

Ibex Medical

IBM Watson Health

Individumed

Inspirata

Institut Curie

IntegraGen

IQVIA

Johns Hopkins

LabCorp

LungLife AI

Maxwell Plus

Medtronic

Nikon Instruments

OPTiM

Oxford Nanopore

Paragon Genomics

PathAI

Pathway Genomics

Persivia

Phase Genomics

Philips

Predicine

PredictImmune

Predigraft

Qiagen

Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine

Reliant Immune Diagnostics

RenalytixAI

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sophia Genetics

Surgisphere Corporation

Sysmex

UgenTec

Viome

Xifin

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

The Artificial Intelligence Boom

The FDA Is Getting Ready

FDA Awards DNAnexus Contract to Power precision FDA Collaborative Omics Environment in the Cloud

COVID-19 and Artificial Intelligence

Deep Learning to Discover Origins of COVID-19



AI-Assisted App Will Direct Individuals Most At Risk for Having COVID-19



FDA Allows Remote Use of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution during COVID Crisis



JLK Inspection: RT-PCR COVID-19 Testing with AI-Enhanced Imaging Aid



Persivia: Ruleset to Triage COVID-19 Testing



Surgisphere Rapid Test Uses AI to Diagnose COVID-19



Biofourmis' AI-Powered Remote Monitoring Platform to Fight COVID-19

Methodology

Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Markets

AI in Clinical Practice

Selected AI-Based Initiatives/Collaborations/Tests

Table 2-1: Selected AI-based Initiatives/Collaborations/Tests

IBM Watson Health

Blood Typing and Screening

Cancer

Freenome: Computational Biology and Machine Learning for Cancer Detection



CompCyst: Big Increase in Identification of Benign Cysts



Grail: Machine Learning on Cancer Mutations



Lung Cancer Diagnostics - LungLife AI

Cardiac Disease

Eko's AFib and Heart Murmur Detection Algorithms



Machine Learning to Assess the Likelihood of Acute Myocardial Infarction



Bay Echo Labs : FDA-cleared EF Calculation

: FDA-cleared EF Calculation Genetic Testing

Grail



Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine



Pathway Genomics

Glucose Monitoring

Medtronic's Guardian Connect CGM System



University of Warwick Develops A.I. Technology for Tracking Blood Glucose

Develops A.I. Technology for Tracking Blood Glucose Hematology

Histology

Path AI and Gilead Evaluating Machine Learning Approaches to Liver Histology Assessment

Information Technology

Google



Electronic Medical Records: Predictive Analytics and AI

Kidney Disease

KidneyIntelX: Improved Kidney Testing

Liquid Biopsy

Microbiology

Microbiome

Viome

Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene: AI-Inspired Molecular Diagnostics



Predicine and Flagship Biosciences Collaborate



Molecular Colorectal Diagnosis

Next-Generation Sequencing

Siemens



Curetis Group Company Launches AI-powered Molecular Antibiotic Susceptibility Test



Oxford Nanopore



BGI Genomics



Qiagen

Parasitology

ARUP-Techcyte: Detection of Parasites and Ova

Pathology

LabCorp and Philips Collaborate

Point Of Care

Siemens Strengthens Technology Position in Immunoassay Point-of-Care Testing



Reliant Immune Diagnostics: In-Home Rapid Diagnostic Screening Using AI

Transplant Risk Testing

CareDX and Predigraft

Urinalysis

Clever Culture: FDA Cleared Automation of Sample Interpretation

What The Future Holds

Chapter 3: Market Analysis: Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics

Size and Forecast Estimate

Figure 3-1: AI in Diagnostics Estimated Market and Forecast, 2019-2024 ($M)

Market By Application

Figure 3-2: Artificial Intelligence Market in Diagnostics: Market Estimate by Application (Histology-based AI, Microbiology, Hematology, Glucose Testing, Biomarker Diagnostic Aids) (%)

Component Market Analysis

Table 3-1: Artificial Intelligence Market in Diagnostics: Market by Component, 2019 (Hardware, Software, Services) ($M, %)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcadrz

