In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Markets 2020: Analysis, COVID-19, AI, Companies
May 13, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Markets in IVD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines selected AI-based initiatives, collaborations, and tests in various in vitro diagnostic (IVD) market segments.
Artificial Intelligence Markets in IVD contains the following important data points:
- The Market for AI in Diagnostics, 2019
- Forecasted Market for 2024
- Breakout of Market by Application, 2019 (Glucose, Histology, Microbiology, Hematology, Biomarker Diagnostic Aids)
- Breakout of Market by Components, 2019 (Hardware, Software, Services)
- Significant Partnerships and Initiatives in AI Related to In Vitro Diagnostics
The past few years have seen extraordinary advances in artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical medicine. More products have been cleared for clinical use, more new research-use-only applications have come to market and many more are in development.
In recent years, diagnostics companies - in collaboration with AI companies - have begun implementing increasingly sophisticated machine learning techniques to improve the power of data analysis for patient care. The goal is to use developed algorithms to standardize and aid interpretation of test data by any medical professional irrespective of expertise. This way AI technology can assist pathologists, laboratorians, and clinicians in complex decision-making.
Digital pathology products and diabetes management devices were the first to come to market with data interpretation applications. The last few years have seen the use of AI interpretation apps extended to a broader range of products including microbiology, disease genetics, and cancer precision medicine.
This report will review some of the AI-linked tests and test services that have come to market and others that are in development in some of the following market segments:
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Cardiac Disease Testing
- Digital Pathology
- Genetic Testing
- Glucose Monitoring
- Hematology
- Histology
- Information Technology (including Electronic Medical Records)
- Liquid Biopsy
- Microbiology
- Microbiome
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Point of Care
- Transplant Risk Testing
- Urinalysis
Applications of AI are evolving that predict outcomes such as diagnosis, death, or hospital readmission; that improve upon standard risk assessment tools; that elucidate factors that contribute to disease progression; or that advance personalized medicine by predicting a patient's response to treatment. AI tools are in use and in development to review data and to uncover patterns in the data that can be used to improve analyses and uncover inefficiencies. Many enterprises are joining this effort.
The following are among the companies and institutions whose innovations are featured in Artificial Intelligence Markets in IVD:
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- ARUP Laboratories
- Bay Echo Labs
- BGI Genomics
- Biofourmis Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- CareDX
- Caris Life Sciences
- Case Western Reserve University
- Clever Culture Systems
- CompCyst
- Copan Diagnostics
- Curetis Group
- Diagnomics
- DNAnexus
- Eko
- Euroclone Diagnostica
- Flagship Biosciences
- Freenome
- Genomenon
- GenomeSmart
- Gilead
- Gnosis Data Analysis
- Grail
- Ibex Medical
- IBM Watson Health
- Individumed
- Inspirata
- Institut Curie
- IntegraGen
- IQVIA
- Johns Hopkins
- LabCorp
- LungLife AI
- Maxwell Plus
- Medtronic
- Nikon Instruments
- OPTiM
- Oxford Nanopore
- Paragon Genomics
- PathAI
- Pathway Genomics
- Persivia
- Phase Genomics
- Philips
- Predicine
- PredictImmune
- Predigraft
- Qiagen
- Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine
- Reliant Immune Diagnostics
- RenalytixAI
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sophia Genetics
- Surgisphere Corporation
- Sysmex
- UgenTec
- Viome
- Xifin
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- The Artificial Intelligence Boom
- The FDA Is Getting Ready
- FDA Awards DNAnexus Contract to Power precision FDA Collaborative Omics Environment in the Cloud
- COVID-19 and Artificial Intelligence
- Deep Learning to Discover Origins of COVID-19
- AI-Assisted App Will Direct Individuals Most At Risk for Having COVID-19
- FDA Allows Remote Use of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution during COVID Crisis
- JLK Inspection: RT-PCR COVID-19 Testing with AI-Enhanced Imaging Aid
- Persivia: Ruleset to Triage COVID-19 Testing
- Surgisphere Rapid Test Uses AI to Diagnose COVID-19
- Biofourmis' AI-Powered Remote Monitoring Platform to Fight COVID-19
- Methodology
Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Markets
- AI in Clinical Practice
- Selected AI-Based Initiatives/Collaborations/Tests
- Table 2-1: Selected AI-based Initiatives/Collaborations/Tests
- IBM Watson Health
- Blood Typing and Screening
- Cancer
- Freenome: Computational Biology and Machine Learning for Cancer Detection
- CompCyst: Big Increase in Identification of Benign Cysts
- Grail: Machine Learning on Cancer Mutations
- Lung Cancer Diagnostics - LungLife AI
- Cardiac Disease
- Eko's AFib and Heart Murmur Detection Algorithms
- Machine Learning to Assess the Likelihood of Acute Myocardial Infarction
- Bay Echo Labs: FDA-cleared EF Calculation
- Genetic Testing
- Grail
- Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine
- Pathway Genomics
- Glucose Monitoring
- Medtronic's Guardian Connect CGM System
- University of Warwick Develops A.I. Technology for Tracking Blood Glucose
- Hematology
- Histology
- Path AI and Gilead Evaluating Machine Learning Approaches to Liver Histology Assessment
- Information Technology
- Electronic Medical Records: Predictive Analytics and AI
- Kidney Disease
- KidneyIntelX: Improved Kidney Testing
- Liquid Biopsy
- Microbiology
- Microbiome
- Viome
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Seegene: AI-Inspired Molecular Diagnostics
- Predicine and Flagship Biosciences Collaborate
- Molecular Colorectal Diagnosis
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Siemens
- Curetis Group Company Launches AI-powered Molecular Antibiotic Susceptibility Test
- Oxford Nanopore
- BGI Genomics
- Qiagen
- Parasitology
- ARUP-Techcyte: Detection of Parasites and Ova
- Pathology
- LabCorp and Philips Collaborate
- Point Of Care
- Siemens Strengthens Technology Position in Immunoassay Point-of-Care Testing
- Reliant Immune Diagnostics: In-Home Rapid Diagnostic Screening Using AI
- Transplant Risk Testing
- CareDX and Predigraft
- Urinalysis
- Clever Culture: FDA Cleared Automation of Sample Interpretation
- What The Future Holds
Chapter 3: Market Analysis: Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics
- Size and Forecast Estimate
- Figure 3-1: AI in Diagnostics Estimated Market and Forecast, 2019-2024 ($M)
- Market By Application
- Figure 3-2: Artificial Intelligence Market in Diagnostics: Market Estimate by Application (Histology-based AI, Microbiology, Hematology, Glucose Testing, Biomarker Diagnostic Aids) (%)
- Component Market Analysis
- Table 3-1: Artificial Intelligence Market in Diagnostics: Market by Component, 2019 (Hardware, Software, Services) ($M, %)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcadrz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article