In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market to Record a CAGR of 7.95% | Technavio

Nov 25, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is expected to grow by USD 23.00 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers an updated analysis of the present market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Top 3 In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories- The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments, namely Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald 22AL, and others.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.- The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for mycobacteria testing and identification and susceptibility systems.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.- The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments to screen microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility.
In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Immunochemistry
- Clinical Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Others
- End-user
- Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic And Research Institutes
- Home Care
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is driven by the growing geriatric population, demand for personalized medicine, and product launches.
|
In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 23.00 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
