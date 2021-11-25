In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market to Record a CAGR of 7.95% | Technavio

Top 3 In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Players

Abbott Laboratories- The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments, namely Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald 22AL, and others.

The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments, namely Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald 22AL, and others. Becton Dickinson and Co.- The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for mycobacteria testing and identification and susceptibility systems.

The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for mycobacteria testing and identification and susceptibility systems. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.- The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments to screen microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Immunochemistry



Clinical Microbiology



Molecular Diagnostics



Others

End-user

Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic And Research Institutes



Home Care

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is driven by the growing geriatric population, demand for personalized medicine, and product launches.

Download Our Free Sample for more information about market segmentation as well as the latest trends, drivers, and challenges

Reports that might interest you:

Surgical Instruments Market: The surgical instruments market has been segmented by product (surgical sutures and stapling devices, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices) and geography ( North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The surgical instruments market has been segmented by product (surgical sutures and stapling devices, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Ventricular Assist Devices Market: The ventricular assist devices market has been segmented by product (left and right ventricular assist devices and bi-ventricular assist devices) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio