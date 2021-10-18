In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Is expected to be Worth around USD 70,730 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents, and Services), by Technology (Immunology, Hematology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation, Microbiology, and Others), by Application (Infectious Disease, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing, and Others), and by End-Use (Hospital, Laboratory, Home Care, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was around USD 50,113 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 70,730 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5.01% between 2019 and 2025.

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) is used to identify various types of diseases and infections. In-vitro diagnostics products include reagents, instruments, etc. that are used for the infection analysis. The demand for in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) is on the rise due to the growing occurrences of chronic diseases across the world. Other factors likely to push the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market growth include rising geriatric population, growing incidences of long-lasting lifestyle-related diseases, an increasing number of infectious diseases, escalating alertness of personalized medicine, and the augmenting acceptance of point-of-care analysis. Though, stringent regulatory outlines and insufficient compensation may restrict the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market growth to a certain extent.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

The global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is categorized based on product, technology, application, and end-use. Based on product, the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is divided into instruments, reagents, and services. Reagents are expected to lead the global market over the forthcoming years due to an increase in the number of research and development initiatives and growing demand for self-test and point-of-care products.

Based on technology, the market includes immunology, coagulation, clinical chemistry, microbiology, hematology, molecular diagnostics, and others. Immunoassays held a major market share in 2018 due to their better acceptance as they offer high throughput and high sensitivity at low costs.

By application, the market includes cardiology, infectious disease, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, drug testing, nephrology, oncology, and others. The infectious disease segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the upcoming years, owing to the high incidences of tuberculosis, pneumonia, and HIV/AIDS. The oncology segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR in the years ahead, owing to the growing demand for POC diagnostics and self-care devices for long-lasting diseases management.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2875

Based on end-user, the market includes hospital, laboratory, home care, and others. Hospitals are estimated to dominate globally in the forthcoming years owing to the huge volume of analytical tests being performed in hospitals and the growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections.

By region, North America will be the fastest growing region in the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in the future. Promising government rules, huge healthcare spending, and the presence of renowned key players operating in the market are some significant factors for this regional market's development. The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest progress rate over the estimated time period, owing to the huge unmet clinical requirements and improving healthcare structure across the region.

Some key players of the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market are Alere, bioMerieux SA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen, Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe), Abbott, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, and Cepheid.

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Report – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

This report segments the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market into:

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Services

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: By Technology

Immunology

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Microbiology

Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: By Application

Infectious Disease

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing

Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: By End-Use

Hospital

Laboratory

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

In-Vitro Cancer Diagnostics Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-cancer-diagnostics-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-cancer-diagnostics-market In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market In Vitro Fertilization Banking Services Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-banking-services-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651

US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Blog - https://www.syndicatemarketresearch.com/blog/

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

SOURCE Zion Market Research