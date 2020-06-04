In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Reach USD 98.3 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is forecasted to reach USD 98.3 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The continuous research and development and the rising awareness about its types are the key driving factors of In Vitro Diagnostics market in the modern health-care world. Though the term "in vitro diagnostics" is not commonly recognized, almost everyone has undergone such testing in their lifetime from an infant to an elderly. The increasing occurrence of accidents and chronic ailments coupled with the growth of the geriatric population are the drivers of the market demand in the forecast period. Growing incidences of surgical procedures are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of target diseases such as diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, cardiac disorders, and infectious diseases are contributing to the market growth positively. Due to this scenario, the developments in the diagnostic industry to aid in the treatment of such severe diseases becomes important. Additionally, governing institutes including CDC, CEA and FDA and studies related to clinical trials have enforced guidelines and safety parameters, which in turn, would support the growth of the market in the future.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/943

The leading players in this market are consistent with product innovations and technology. One of the leading companies in this market, Biomerieux's R&D draws on more than a century of expertise in infectious disease management and a unique mastery of the three core technologies required for developing in vitro diagnostics. They invest around 12-13% of their sales in R&D, which is the highest percentage of any other IVD company. In Aug 2019, transasia-Erba, part of ERBA Mannheim GmbH Group of Germany, and India's leading in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products maker increased their R&D budget, doubling its annual R&D spend in a bid to emerge a total solutions provider in the growing field of IVD.

Factors impeding the growth of the market are the regulations associated with the use of in-vitro diagnostic test kits. Also, inadequate reimbursement scenarios are expected to act as a restraining factor on the global market in the years ahead.

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak has resulted into an emergence in the demand for screening and diagnostics test kits. The market has experienced a rise over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This is mainly due to the augmented and emergency launches and approvals for SARs-nCOV-2 screening and diagnostic kits and rapid ongoing developments. This pandemic has affected the North America, and European region the most in this outbreak, leading to major shortage of diagnostic kits for virus testing. The market is experiencing an upsurge in demand for in vitro testing kits in this period and is anticipated to grow significantly in the future.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-in-vitro-diagnosticsivd-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The in vitro diagnostics market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach USD 34.3 billion in 2027. North America commanded the largest share of the IVD market, followed by Europe . The U.S. is a prime market for IVD due to the rising acceptance of IVD diagnostics and patient self-testing practices in the country.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach in 2027. commanded the largest share of the IVD market, followed by . The U.S. is a prime market for IVD due to the rising acceptance of IVD diagnostics and patient self-testing practices in the country. Extending reach of in vitro diagnostics through acquisitions and mergers, trends for development of condition-specific markers and Biothreat warfare agent are considered to show lucrative opportunities for the market players.

In vitro diagnostics are often used for a wide range of applications in the hospitals and clinics. A continuous upward trend in the number of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, kidney inflammation and hematological disorders are positively supporting the market. Increasing partnerships, expansion, merger and acquisitions is expected to further drive the market for IVD market.

So as to upgrade the market position, the key players are concentrating on receiving new techniques, product development and other activities. For instance, in October 2019 , Beckman Coulter , announced the commercial launch of its new DxH 690T hematology analyzer. Designed to help laboratories streamline workflow and maximize uptime, the DxH 690T offers all the benefits of the company's flagship DxH 900 hematology analyzer to mid-size labs, including an industry leading 93% first pass yield and the recently released Early Sepsis Indicator.

, , announced the commercial launch of its new DxH 690T hematology analyzer. Designed to help laboratories streamline workflow and maximize uptime, the DxH 690T offers all the benefits of the company's flagship DxH 900 hematology analyzer to mid-size labs, including an industry leading 93% first pass yield and the recently released Early Sepsis Indicator. Key players in the In Vitro Diagnostics market includes Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, bioMérieux, DiaSorin, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation and QIAGEN are some of the major key players in the market.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/943

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global In Vitro Diagnostics market on the basis of product, application, technique, end use, device, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents & Kits



Instruments



Fully Automated Instruments





Semi-Automated Instruments



Data Management Software



Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable IVD Devices



Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer



Infectious Diseases



Diabetes



Gastrointestinal Disease



Autoimmune Diseases



Cardiac Disease



Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics



Hiv/Aids



Nephrological Disease



Other

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassay



Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay





Chemiluminescenc e Immunoassays







Fluorescence Immunoassays







Colorimetric Immunoassays





Radioimmunoassay





Rapid Test





Western Blotting





Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays



Clinical Chemistry



Basic Metabolic Panel





Electrolyte Panel





Liver Panel





Lipid Profile





Renal Profile





Thyroid Function Panel





Specialty Chemical Tests



Molecular Diagnostics



Polymerase Chain Reaction





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology





Microarray





Hybridization





DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing





Other Molecular Diagnostics Technologies



Microbiology



Hematology



Coagulation and Hemostasis



Urinalysis



Other IVD Technologies

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Homecare Settings



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



UK





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



MEA



Latin America



Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data |

Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

SOURCE Reports And Data