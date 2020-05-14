In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Partnering Deals, Worldwide, 2014-2020 - Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter in vitro diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



In-depth understanding of In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of In Vitro Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual In Vitro Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a In Vitro Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for In Vitro Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the In Vitro Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 430 online deal records of actual In Vitro Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of In Vitro Diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014 , where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014 . The - Chapter is organized by specific In Vitro Diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by In Vitro Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in In Vitro Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of In Vitro Diagnostics technologies and products.



Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



3PrimeDx

10X Genomics

23andMe

36 Strategies General Trading

A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME)

AB Analitica

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Abionic

Access BIO

Accuscience

AceCGT Life Science

Acon Labs

Actelion

ADT Altona Diagnostic Technologies

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Aerocrine

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Air Force General Hospital

AirStrip Technologies

AIT Laboratories

Akers Biosciences

AKSA Medical

Alere

ALK-Abello

AllerGenis

Alliance Pharma

ALR Technologies

Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies

Amarantus BioSciences

A Menarini Diagnostics

America's Choice Provider Network

American Pathology Partners

AmpTec

AMRA

Amydis Diagnostics

Anixa Biosciences

Appistry

Appriss Health

Ariosa Diagnostics

Arkray

Arkray USA

Arno Therapeutics

Arquer Diagnostics

Arterial Health International

ASPiRA Labs

Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation

Astute Medical

Asuragen

ATGen Global

Atomo Diagnostics

Austrian Institute of Technology

AVL Sofia

Axonlab

AyoxxA Biosystems

Aytu BioScience

Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute

Banc De Sang I Teixits

Banyan Biomarkers

BASF

Baxter International

Bayer

Bayer Healthcare

Baylor College of Medicine

Beckman Coulter

Beijing Clear Biotech

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

Bestmed

Better Living Now

Beurer

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Manguinhos

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

bioAffinity Technologies

Biocartis

Biocept

BioFire Diagnostics

Biohit

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BIOMEDX Group

BioMed X Innovation Center

bioMerieux

Biomnis

Bioportugal Quimica Farmaceutica

Biotage

BioTelemetry

BioVendor

Bioventix

Biozym Scientific

Bird Foundation

Blood Centers of America

Bluejay Diagnostics

BMV Medica

Bode Technology

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation

Boston Scientific

Boston University

Boston University School of Medicine

Breakthrough Diagnostics

Broad Institute

Burnet Institute

Cambridge Bioscience

Cambridge Cognition

Cancer Genetics

Canon U.S. Life Sciences

Capnia

Caputron Medical

CARB-X

CardiNor

CardioDx

CardioLogic

Cardiorentis

CareDx

Care GB Plus

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Case Western Reserve University

CBD Vida

Celgene

Cellgen Diagnostics

Cell Marque

Centaur

Center for Connected Health

Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Medicine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cepheid

Cernostics

Chembio Diagnostics

Children's Hospital Boston

Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)

Chun Fo Pharmaceutical

CIRCA Scientific

