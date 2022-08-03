In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Third-Party Controls Fueling Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls: Global Market' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Scope

The current report provides detailed information regarding the in vitro diagnostics quality controls market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostics controls and a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market. The report also covers market projections to 2027 and market rank for key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details the market share of IVD controls based on test type, products and services, manufacturer, application and end user.

Based on test type, the market is segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis, molecular diagnostics, microbiology and others. Based on products and services, controls are categorized into quality control products, data management solutions, and quality assurance services. Based on manufacturer, the market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academic institutions.

The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, U.K., Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

In vitro diagnostic tests performed on biological samples, such as blood, urine, saliva, spinal fluid and DNA, help diagnose various diseases or assess health conditions. The information provided by IVD tests enables healthcare providers to manage several diseases through timely prevention and diagnosis and provide patient-specific treatments.

Due to recent rapid technological advances, the range and complexity of diagnostic tests have increased significantly. These rapid innovations have made possible disease detection before the appearance of symptoms and the prediction of beneficial and adverse treatment outcomes. The IVD controls increase the accuracy of the diagnostic tests and ensure the long-term performance monitoring of the testing systems.

This research report, "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Controls: Technologies and Global Markets," will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the IVD quality controls industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Third-Party Controls



Increasing Focus on Internal Quality Control in Point-Of-Care Tests



Rising Aging Population and Global Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Market Challenges

Matrix Effects With Qc Materials



Lack of Well-Defined Standards for Molecular Qc Tests



Packaging Challenges



Stringent Regulatory Framework

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Background and Technology

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Test Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Manufacturer

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product and Service

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 11 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

