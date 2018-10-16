In Vitro Diagnostics Market to Generate US$89862.2 Million Revenue by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the global in vitro diagnostics market was valued at US$55000 mn in 2016 and expected to expand with 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 in order to attain a value of US$89862.2 mn by the end of forecast period. Based on the type of technology, clinical chemistry segment dominated the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2016 with 25.2% in the overall market. Based on the region, North America dominated the global market for in vitro diagnostics owing to superior healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness level among people.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1395

Rising Prevalence and Need for Their Treatment to be Beneficial for Growth

Prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and immunodeficiency infections is rising globally and predicted to increase substantially over the forecast period. This rise in incidences of numerous infectious and chronic diseases are creating the need for the novel drugs for the treatment of these diseases is a key factor fuelling the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. Additionally, rising disposable income globally and especially in developing countries such as India and China which is leading to higher investment in the healthcare sector in order to improve healthcare infrastructure. This investment is expected to bolster the growth of the global market for in vitro diagnostics.

Request a Sample Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1395

Demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to its advantages of faster healing and higher safety is driving adoption of in vitro diagnostics in the operational procedures which are likely to drive the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. Alongside, the monitoring devices such as whole blood glucose monitoring systems for rising convenience of over-the-counter tests are driving the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. Additionally, the factors such as easy availability and easy handling of the in vitro diagnostics such as pregnancy tests are driving the growth of the global market for in vitro diagnostics market.

Request for Discount on This Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1395

Lack of Reimbursement Policies to Hamper Growth

Despite these factors for growth, some of the unfavorable and lack of important reimbursement policies are restraining growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. In addition, lack of regulations for clinical laboratory in numerous countries is hampering the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. Nonetheless, growing geriatric population who are more susceptible to catch diseases are offering numerous growth opportunities for key players operating in the global in vitro diagnostics market. Additionally, growing research and development activities for the development of drugs and approval from authorized bodies are offering lucrative opportunities for growth.

Browse Press Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/in-vitro-diagnostic-tests.htm

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that the global market for in vitro diagnostics has highly competitive and consolidated vendor landscape. Some of the key players such as Abbott and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are accounting for the leading share in the global in vitro diagnostics market. The in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness a steady growth owing to growing innovation of new product and increasing research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the in vitro diagnostics market are Abbott, Biomerieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Gen-Probe Incorporated, and Danaher Corporation. Additionally, these players are adopting strategies such as acquisition, mergers, and partnerships.

This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled "In Vitro Diagnostics Market (Technology - Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring, Hematology, Clinical Microbiology, and Coagulation and Hemostasis; Application - Drug Testing, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Metabolic Disease, and Autoimmune Disease; End User - Diagnostics Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic & Research Centers, and Home Care) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse More Healthcare Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market (Product Type - Whole Blood Based Controls, Serum/Plasma Based Controls, Urine Based Controls, Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services; Application - Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology; End Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-quality-control-market.html

Medical Device Technologies Market (Device Type - In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices, Cardiology Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmology Devices, Endoscopy Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Wound Management Devices, Kidney/Dialysis Devices, Anesthesia and Respiratory Care Devices; End-users - Academics and Research, Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-device-technologies-market.html

Toxicology Testing Services Market (Method - In Vivo Method, In Vitro Method, In Silico Method; Type of Industry - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Cosmetic, Chemical, Medical Devices, and Others - Food, Agricultural, Environmental): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/toxicology-testing-services-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research