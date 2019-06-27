In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market to Cross $17 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility centers segment of in-vitro fertilization services market are forecast to grow at considerable rate and accounted for market share of about 43.3% in 2018. Increasing demand for infertility treatment along with advancements in assisted reproductive technology will be the major drivers of fertility centers market growth. Moreover, increasing number of fertility clinics in developing economies will further offer growth opportunities.

The worldwide in-vitro fertilization services market is expected to achieve 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, due to growing adoption rate of IVF services.

fertilization (IVF) segment accounted for a total value of USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a robust rate in the future. High growth is attributed to delayed pregnancies in women, rise in IVF success rates, surge in infertility rates, and increasing disposable income. On the other hand, increasing number of fertility clinics provide growth opportunities in the market thus, augmenting segmental growth.

People below the age of 34 years tend to opt for IVF services and is forecasted to grow at 6.7% across the forecast timeframe. Clinical evidence shows that treatment below the age of 34 offers the highest possible chance of success. Thus, people aged below 34 years show high adoption of IVF services.

Global In-vitro Fertilization Services Market is poised to surpass USD 17 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising awareness about assisted reproductive technology will highly impact in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services in the future. Additionally, government initiatives to promote IVF services will impact market growth. For instance, Matritva Vandana Yojana is a scheme to finance fertility treatment introduced by the government of India in the year 2016. Hence, such initiatives will augment market growth.

Increasing prevalence of infertility issues will significantly contribute to in-vitro fertilization services market growth in forthcoming years. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 12.1% of women aged between 15 to 44 face issues such as infertility and impaired fecundity. Factors such as late childbearing, heredity and frequently changing lifestyles are the major risk bearing factors that promote fecundity. Hence, aforementioned factors will propel market growth.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/in-vitro-fertilization-services-market

However, high cost associated with IVF services in developed countries such as U.S. and Canada is a major growth restricting factor. Moreover, lack of advanced infrastructure in emerging economies will hinder market growth. Also, irregular reimbursement scenario, specifically in the developing economies will further limit in-vitro fertilization services market growth.

U.S. in-vitro fertilization services market accounted for USD 2.7 billion in 2018. Growing awareness among the population about latest IVF services coupled with increasing government initiatives to encourage people to avail IVF treatments will significantly contribute to U.S. market growth. Moreover, increasing prevalence of infertility among the population will further boost IVF services demand.

Some of the key industry players operating in the global in-vitro fertilization services market are IVIRMA Global, Ovation Fertility, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, LLC, Nova IVI Fertility, Max HealthCare Pvt. Ltd., Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. and Nuffield Health. These industry participants emphasize on acquisitions and mergers, geographical expansion and novel service developments to strengthen their position in the market and gain competitive advantage over its peers.

