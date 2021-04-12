In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product, Test Type, Toxicity Endpoints, Testing Facility and End-user - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vivo toxicology market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven largely by the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, innovations in animal models, the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine.

By Product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.

The in vivo toxicology market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is further categorized into animal models and reagents & kits. Animal models is sub-segmented into mice, rat and other animals. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The widespread use of reagents & kits in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, and their extensive application in the in vivo toxicology studies are fueling the growth of this segment.

By toxicity endpoint, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART), and other toxicity endpoints (includes organ toxicity, endocrine disruptor toxicity, juvenile toxicity, phototoxicity, ocular toxicity, and skin irritation). In 2019, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the global in vivo toxicology market, followed by the systemic toxicity segment. The rising demand for the development of biologics and biosimilars is driving the growth of the immunotoxicity segment

By test type, chronic test type segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type. Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

By End user, Academic and Research Institutes accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market

The global in vivo toxicology market has been broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the in vivo toxicology market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.

North America: The largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the in vivo toxicology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 In Vivo Toxicology Market Overview

4.2 In Vivo Toxicology Market Share, by Toxicity Endpoint, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Testing Facility, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 In Vivo Toxicology Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities

5.1.1.2 Innovations in Animal Models

5.1.1.3 Exclusive In Vivo Toxicology Tests

5.1.1.4 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Alternatives to Animal Testing

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Humanized Animal Models

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Regulations and Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals in Research

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Vivo Toxicology Market

5.3 Regulatory Assessment

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 China

5.3.5 Japan

5.3.6 India

5.3.7 Australia

5.3.8 Brazil

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Top Eight Institutes with the Highest No. of Patent Filings for Animal Models in the Last 10 Years

5.4.2 Top 20 Active Countries in Patent Filing (Animal Models) in the Last 10 Years

5.4.3 Field of Study in Patent Filing (Animal Models) in the Last 10 Years

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.5.1 Trade Analysis for Chromatography and Electrophoresis Instruments

5.5.2 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Key Influencers

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the In Vivo Toxicology Market

6 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.1 Reagents & Kits Hold the Largest Share of the Consumables Market

6.2.2 Animal Models

6.2.2.1 Mice Models

6.2.2.1.1 Mice Models Are Widely Used in In Vivo Toxicity Testing

6.2.2.2 Rat Models

6.2.2.2.1 Ease of Performing Surgery on Rat Models and Development of Genetically Modified Rat Models Drive the Market

6.2.2.3 Other Animal Models

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Growing Research and Introduction of Combination Instruments Are Key Growth Factors

7 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chronic Toxicity Testing

7.2.1 Chronic Toxicity Testing is Essential for New Drug Entity Approvals

7.3 Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing

7.3.1 Sub-Chronic Toxicity Tests Provide Data on Many Parameters of Chronic Toxicity

7.4 Sub-Acute Toxicity Testing

7.4.1 Long Observation Requirements and High Animal Sample Sizes Are Challenges Associated with Sub-Acute Testing

7.5 Acute Toxicity Testing

7.5.1 Disadvantages of Acute Toxicity Testing Have Driven Use of Alternatives

8 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Testing Facility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Outsourced Testing Facilities

8.2.1 Focus on Cost Curtailment and Need to Access Skilled Labor & Expertise Has Boosted Outsourcing

8.3 In-House Testing Facilities

8.3.1 High Costs of In-House Testing Restrict Market Growth

9 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Toxicity Endpoint

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Immunotoxicity

9.2.1 Immunotoxicity Testing Holds the Largest Share of the Market, By Endpoint

9.3 Systemic Toxicity

9.3.1 Systemic Toxicity Helps Identify a Range of Parameters in Pharma/Biologic Testing

9.4 Carcinogenicity

9.4.1 Rising Cancer Research is Driving the Market for Carcinogenicity Testing

9.5 Genotoxicity

9.5.1 Genotoxicity Testing Helps Isolate Mutative Substances

9.6 Developmental & Reproductive Toxicity

9.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Sexual Health & Developmental Abnormalities Drive Market Growth

9.7 Other Toxicity Endpoints

10 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academic & Research Institutes

10.2.1 Growing Partnerships and High Use of Instruments & Consumables Drive Market Growth

10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3.1 Growing Importance of Preclinical Toxicology Evaluation Has Increased Demand for Testing, Especially in Pharma Companies

10.4 Contract Research Organizations

10.4.1 Contract Services Have Registered Rising Demand Due to Increasing Costs of Research

10.5 Other End-users

11 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)

12.2.1 Envigo (Us)

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework (Animal Models)

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Key Product Launches

12.5.2 Key Acquisitions

12.5.3 Key Collaborations

12.5.4 Key Expansions

12.6 Market Evaluation Framework (Instruments)

12.6.1 Key Market Developments

12.6.1.1 Product Launches

12.6.1.2 Acquisitions

12.6.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.6.1.4 Expansions

12.7 Company Product Footprint

12.8 Company Geographic Footprint

12.9 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

12.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping: In Vivo Toxicology Market for Animal Models

12.10.1 Stars

12.10.2 Emerging Leaders

12.10.3 Pervasive Players

12.10.4 Participants

12.11 Competitive Leadership Mapping: In Vivo Toxicology Market for Instruments

12.11.1 Stars

12.11.2 Emerging Leaders

12.11.3 Pervasive Players

12.11.4 Participants

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Charles River Laboratories

13.1.2 the Jackson Laboratory

13.1.3 Envigo

13.1.4 Taconic Biosciences

13.1.5 Genoway

13.1.6 Harbour Biomed

13.1.7 Crown Bioscience

13.1.8 Transcure Bioservices

13.1.9 Ozgene Pty Ltd.

13.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.1.11 Danaher Corporation

13.1.12 Agilent Technologies

13.1.13 Waters Corporation

13.1.14 Shimadzu Corporation

13.1.15 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.1.16 Bruker Corporation

13.1.17 Perkinelmer

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Merck Kgaa

13.2.2 GE Healthcare

13.2.3 Janvier Labs

13.2.4 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

13.2.5 Polygene

13.2.6 Gvk Bio

13.2.7 Cyagen Biosciences

13.2.8 Data Sciences International

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Related Reports

14.4 Author Details

