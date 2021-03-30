iN2L and Saltbox TV Partner to Bring First-Ever Video Streaming Service for Older Adults to Senior Living Residents

Husband and wife team, Jerry Goehring (TONY & GRAMMY-nominated Broadway Producer) and Patty Carver (entertainer/writer) founded Saltbox TV after recognizing the value of digital entertainment for residents of senior living communities in response to the effects of the pandemic. "After performing in older adult communities for more than twenty-five years, I'm proud to offer a different kind of entertainment," said Patty Carver, Saltbox TV co-founder. "Saltbox TV, a service just for seniors, has been needed for far too long!"

Recent research from iN2L points to the effects of the ongoing pandemic on older adults in senior living and the impact that lack of access to enriching experiences can have on them. Not surprisingly, residents report that the pandemic has curtailed the availability of onsite events and activities. Almost 75% of residents surveyed said that activities that reflect their interests or are tailored to them are absolutely essential or very important to their well-being. However, 62% of senior living communities report that they are less able to create personalized engagement activities for residents compared to before the pandemic.

With simple iN2L home screen access to Saltbox TV, residents and care providers can explore a broad range of genres such as lifelong learning, lifestyle, wellness, nostalgic television, movies and more that appeal to a wide variety of interests. Some titles include The Lucy Show, Senior Fitness with Meredith, Elder Care Law, The Last Time I Saw Paris, Stardust: Unplugged Music, American Legends at Home, and Memoirs of WWII. With new content added weekly, users will never run out of programs to watch. Like iN2L's touch screen engagement, Saltbox TV provides a senior-friendly platform with enhanced usability features that include, but are not limited to, increasable text size, how-to tutorials, and optimized screen color schemes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Saltbox TV to bring timeless entertainment to the older adults residing in our senior living communities," said Jack York, iN2L co-founder. "We started iN2L with the conviction that older adults should not be left behind by technology. Saltbox TV's work to welcome this demographic into the world of streaming makes their platform the perfect companion to iN2L. Saltbox TV's programming takes a unique approach in focusing on seniors and we are excited to see the platform's offerings continue to expand."

Saltbox TV's broad content library of programming and resources for older adults and caregivers is available through exclusive one-touch access on iN2L group engagement systems. For more information, go to SaltboxTV.com.

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L is a critical part of the resident experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, CCRCs, life plan communities, and adult day programs across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit iN2L.com.

About Saltbox TV

Saltbox TV is the first ever streaming service dedicated to connecting older adults with diverse, informative, and engaging programming. Saltbox TV is a free service and requires no account sign-ups or passwords. Through a simple and user-friendly platform, Saltbox TV welcomes even those with no technical experience to enjoy our robust content library. Featuring categories such Saltbox Originals, Wellness, Lifestyle, Lifelong Learning, Music, Nostalgic Television, Movies, and much more! Saltbox TV is a "one-stop" streaming platform for older adults.

