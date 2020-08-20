IN4.OS US LLC announces Strategic Partnership with BRPH Architects Engineers, Inc. for Advanced Manufacturing Facilities

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IN4.OS US LLC, a leader in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.O technologies, and BRPH Architects Engineers, Inc. announce their strategic partnership to deliver turnkey Industry 4.O-based manufacturing facilities in targeted sectors.

IN4.OS and BRPH have agreed to jointly pursue project opportunities related to Smart Factories of The Future (SFFF's), an IN4.OS concept, for high technology sectors including defense, aerospace, space and life-sciences. "Our partnership is committed to helping companies understand the benefits of Industry 4.0 to their business, and to demonstrating emerging best practices in cutting-edge factories of the future," remarked R.J. Singh, CEO, IN4.OS.

Smart Factory of the Future is a cyber-physical system, location-agnostic factory that can deliver flexible and scalable manufacturing capabilities. "It's time for a reinvention of how we create new facilities, and this partnership is just what is needed to spearhead bringing manufacturing back to the United States in a competitive way," commented Marti Watts, PMP, LEED AP, Vice President of Manufacturing, BRPH.

The partnership combines the expertise of IN4.OS in cyber-physical systems, artificial intelligence, and process and systems engineering with BRPH's leadership in planning, design, engineering and construction. The partnership is intended to establish a "Vertical Industry 4.0" (VIN4) to provide manufacturers with a single source of all expertise required to plan, design and equip new factories with Industry 4.0 technologies and concepts.

ABOUT IN4.OS – IN4.OS is a privately-held Industry 4.O focused organization, that is delivering wholistic and scalable solutions to companies in the strategic sectors. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cyber -physical systems and talent development, it is assisting these companies, to make the leap to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and developing the next generation of US Manufacturing, which is future focused, resilient and location agnostic (terrestrial and extra-terrestrial).

ABOUT BRPH - BRPH is an international architecture, engineering, interior design and construction services firm with clients in Manufacturing, Government, Aerospace, Commercial, Education, Entertainment and Hospitality markets. More than simply designers, we solve unique challenges requiring Creative Ideas, Precisely Delivered. Founded in 1964 to support America's space program, BRPH is consistently ranked among the nation's top professional services firms and is currently No. 15 on the ENR Top Manufacturing Firms list. BRPH has designed a wide range of projects across the United States and throughout the world. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, BRPH operates regional offices in Orlando, South Florida, Atlanta, Charleston, Huntsville, Seattle, and Dallas.

SOURCE BRPH Architects-Engineers, Inc.