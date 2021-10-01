Inaccess Signs Global Framework Agreement With Total Eren

Total Eren is a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Paris, France. The Company's portfolio includes some of the most prominent solar and wind power plants in multiple geographies, ranging from Europe to Latin America and from Africa to Asia Pacific, with 3,500 MW in operation or under construction in 19 countries and more than 4,000 MW currently under development worldwide.

The Unity system optimizes the operation of modern renewable power portfolios encompassing PV, Batteries, Wind and Microgrids by offering:

Fine-tuned control: low-level distributed control architecture and grid interaction

Crystallizing and Centralizing by providing accurate data acquisition and scalable centralization

Maximizing energy production by spotting and evaluating cases of underperformance

Optimizing market revenues by minimizing imbalance costs and maximizing Energy Capture Price

The integrated nature of the Unity system ensures no-excuses accurate monitoring, control and optimization and acts as the single version of truth among the EPC, O&M, Asset Management and Market Management ecosystem, thus eliminating inefficiencies.

About Inaccess





With a global presence, Inaccess is an innovative company providing centralized management solutions of Renewable Energy and Telecom infrastructures, mostly offered on a turn-key basis. Inaccess is one of the largest independent solar SCADA leaders in the world with a cumulative portfolio of more than 25 GWp across more than 2500 sites and 52 countries. Our singular focus is to provide high quality solutions to our clients (EPCs, O&Ms, Developers and Funds) for better and effective management of their renewable assets. Inaccess has the team capacity to implement the Plant SCADA system in many plants in parallel, allowing us to deliver several GWs in solar and storage projects annually around the world.

Inaccess group is acknowledged as one of the leading independent monitoring providers for the utility-scale PV and Battery Storage segment globally. Inaccess has also significant activity in wind, hybrid, mini-grid and off-grid RES projects.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Inaccess Ltd