INAP Releases Next-Generation Dedicated Private Cloud Solution, Powered by its Intelligent Monitoring Service and VMware

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced the latest release of its Dedicated Private Cloud (DPC) solution. The next-generation, fully isolated VMware computing environments are expertly designed and flexibly configured for any workload or application, feature advanced automation for seamless configuration and deployment, and for the first time, include INAP's proprietary Intelligent Monitoring managed service.

"As companies increasingly leave on-premises data centers behind and accelerate their cloud journeys, Dedicated Private Clouds will be an essential component of the hybrid infrastructure mix," said Jennifer Curry, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology at INAP. "DPCs are an ideal alternative to hyperscale public cloud platforms, especially for enterprises seeking to satisfy stringent industry compliance requirements, consolidate data centers, host legacy applications, or stand-up disaster recovery environments."

Originally released in 2019 for INAP's Bare Metal platform, Intelligent Monitoring is a premium managed service combining expert technical support with unparalleled visibility and control. Powered by VMware vRealize® Operations Manager™, Intelligent Monitoring for DPC provides detailed dashboards that track the overall health of the environment, including utilization metrics for hosts, virtual machines, and datastores. When monitoring thresholds trigger, certified INAP cloud technicians proactively resolve issues. Customers can track progress and follow workflows every step of the way via INAP's INblue infrastructure management platform.

"INAP's integration of VMware vRealize Operations Manager with their managed private cloud platform is a true value-add that goes beyond typical hosted solutions," said, Jim Aluotto, Senior Director for VMware's Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region. "The technology empowers customers who want to spend less time monitoring and maintaining their cloud infrastructure, but still require granular visibility of both the environment and the critical work their solution provider manages for them."

Additional DPC features and benefits include complimentary assessments, white glove onboarding and managed VMware NSX® Edge™ firewalls for high-availability network security and premium performance. Additionally, DPC customers can increase their security posture with INAP Shield Managed Security services, powered by Alert Logic managed detection and response (MDR).

