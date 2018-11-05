Inaugural Infinity Film Festival Celebrated Four Days Of Exciting Panels, Screenings And Cutting Edge Technology Exhibitions And Featured Title Sponsor RYOT And Presenting Sponsor Epic Games And Unreal Engine

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Infinity Film Festival™, brought to Beverly Hills by title sponsor, RYOT, presented by Epic Games and Unreal Engine and co-presented by D-BOX, took place November 1 – 4, 2018. Celebrating "Story Advanced by Technology," attendees spent four days experiencing over 100 screenings: AR, VR, IoT, Shorts, Digital-First, Features, TV, OTT, 30+ cutting-edge tech exhibitions, over 200 industry-leading speakers from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach, web-based app and "Digital Swag Bag" on the Blockchain and an opening night VIP reception at United Talent Agency with Consumer Technology Association (CTA). In addition to the varied formats showcased at IFF, a partnership to present leading short-form content was formed with Audience Awards, now in its fifth year.

"Infinity Film Festival delivered seemingly non-stop, compelling presentations and demonstrations of how creators are using cutting-edge tech from Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach to completely transform the way in which stories are being shared and experienced," said CEO and Founder, Nick Urbom. "Through IFF, Los Angeles will continue to lead the way in showcasing story advanced by technology in the years to come."

Featured speakers during the festival included, Vicki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge at ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's Award-Winning immersive entertainment division, and board member for the Infinity Film Festival, Rick Champagne, NVIDIA, Ravi Velhal, Intel, Doug DeLuca, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Don Eklund, CTO, Sony Picture Entertainment, Ben Havey, VP, Technology Group, The Walt Disney Studios and Brent Weinstein, United Talent Agency. Additionally, Ridley Scott Creative Group oversaw streaming of both the IFF Tech Lab™, presented by Epic Games and Unreal Engine, as well as a live table-read of unproduced content on Facebook LIVE.

"From major media and production studios, to the leading tech companies, Beverly Hills attendees experienced an exclusive vision of the future this weekend," added IFF Founder, Mark Lieber.

The IFF Monolith™ Awards Technology Committee announced its call-to-entry beginning December 1. The distinguished committee, chaired by Hanno Basse, CTO, 20th Century Fox Film Corp., includes committee members: Vicky Colf, CTO, Warner Bros.; Joanne Kim, VP & Head of Production/Post Production Technology, Legendary Pictures; Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories; and Spencer Stephens, Principle, techXmedia and former CTO at Sony Pictures Entertainment. The 2018 IFF Monolith™ Awards Winners for content include:

Immersive VR: Audience Award

First Man

INTEL



Game Engine: Animated Feature

Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor

3rd World Studios

Game Engine: TV Series

Zafari

Zafari Holdings, Ltd.

Location-Based Entertainment

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire

ILMxLAB

Immersive: AR

The Boy and the Lemon

Method Studios

Immersive: VR

Caliban Below

Blackthorn Media

Immersive: VR

Carne y Arena

ILMxLAB

Immersive: VR

Fire Escape

INK Stories

Immersive: VR

Aurora

Pink Kong Studios

Immersive: VR

Mad Factory

The Third Floor

Episodic

Subverse: Episodes 1 & 2

Joseph White

Narrative Feature

The Browsing Effect

Michael Feinstein

Narrative - Short

Athena

Nick Walker

