Inaugural Meeting of U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission Held in Philadelphia

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was formed in July 2016 after both chambers of Congress unanimously passed the United States Semiquincentennial Commission Act. The group's primary responsibility is to create a national commemoration program which will include a full history of the U.S. leading up to the 250 th Anniversary and beyond. The Commission will develop an overall plan with recommendations that will be submitted to the President and Congress for review and oversee the execution of the plan through the 250 th anniversary year in 2026.

"As a Commission, we seek to ensure that America's 250th anniversary is a true celebration of our history, our values, and who we are as a nation past, present and future," said Dan DiLella, chairman of the Commission. "We have taken this responsibility to heart and we see this first meeting as the beginning of a productive process to celebrate the nation's anniversary in a way that makes all Americans proud."

The Commission has already accomplished a number of foundational elements designed to support the development of a successful commemoration. Frank Giordano, President and CEO of the Philly POPS, was named as interim executive director by the Commission, and American Battlefield Trust (the Trust) was selected by the Department of the Interior as the Commission's national nonprofit partner, supporting administrative and fundraising efforts.

The Trust has begun to lay the administrative groundwork, including identification of potential national fundraising partners, and early outreach to NGOs and other partners that can assist with the commemoration. The Trust has also secured Edelman, a global communications firm, to provide communications marketing and branding services to the Commission.

"The American Battlefield Trust is honored to be working with the Commission on this landmark celebration," remarked Trust President James Lighthizer. "Our experience in building consensus and commitment to honoring America's history will help support the Commission's efforts as we work toward this historic milestone."

Prior to the Commission meeting, DiLella spoke at a tree planting ceremony on November 15 to introduce the DAR Pathway of the Patriots along the Schuylkill River Trail. The Pathway, a partnership between DAR, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, USA250, and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, is a gift to the nation on behalf of the DAR, which will result in 250 new trees planted along the trail.

For more information about the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, please visit https://www.battlefields.org/america-250.

ABOUT THE U.S. SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL COMMISSION

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission is the official government body established by Congress to prepare an overall program for commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. It is charged with planning and coordinating observances and activities associated with the 250th commemoration throughout the country. The Commission will be at the center of a network of federal, state and local entities working together to make the 250th a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all Americans.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST

American Battlefield Trust is the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The Trust is considered one of the most effective historic preservation organizations in the U.S., having saved more than 50,000 acres of hallowed ground in 24 states. Selected by the Department of the Interior, the Trust is tasked with assisting the Commission in developing a blueprint for the 250th anniversary and raising the funds necessary to make the commemoration a success. www.battlefields.org

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust

Related Links

https://www.battlefields.org

