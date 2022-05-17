INAUGURAL WORLD PEACE CONCERT FUNDRAISER & VIP MASQUERADE GALA TO BENEFIT UKRANIAN REFUGEES TO BE HELD AT THE VERSACE MANSION IN MIAMI, JUNE 11TH

One-Night Event to Host Art Auction Exclusively by Ukrainian Artists, Fashion Show, and Stellar Performance Line-Up

Greyson Chance, Gallant, Jules Aurora, Matt Steffanina, Jewels Gold, Meirlin, Shishi, Nina Nesbitt and Marieme Among Performers

Select VIP Tickets Available to Public Now; Event to be Live-Streamed Globally June 11th with Option to Donate; Details Available HERE

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versailles Ventures, led by international attorney and global entrepreneur Bobbie Celler, will host their inaugural World Peace Concert Fundraiser and VIP Masquerade Gala at the iconic Versace Mansion in South Beach Miami, on Saturday, June 11th. Proceeds from this first event will be used to purchase land and build homes for Ukrainian refugees, in addition to providing them the opportunity to gain employment in the location selected for their new communities. Centered around the love of art, music, and fashion, combined with emerging technologies and innovation, the one-night event will be live-streamed globally, and host a multitude of onsite activations that will include an art auction specifically by Ukrainian artists, fashion show with a poolside Plexiglas catwalk, and live music performances. 85% of profits from the event will be donated to the Health Care Foundation in support of purchasing housing and building communities for the Ukrainian refugees.

Among the performers confirmed so far include, Greyson Chance, Gallant, Jules Aurora, Matt Steffanina, Jewels Gold, Meirlin, Nina Nesbitt, Shishi and Marieme.

In a heartfelt statement addressing the World Peace Concert Fundraiser charity event, Deputy-Prime-Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said: "So far, 374 people from Russian captivity may have returned to Ukraine. Probably half of them are women and children. These people have come out of a real Russian hell, and they need our help and support, both material and psychological. Most of them lost family, loved ones, business, money and housing. It is important that now they have everything they need - food, clothing, medical care, and most importantly - safety. I would like to thank Bobbie Celler, founder of the Versailles Ventures and Health Care Foundation, for this opportunity and support for Ukraine. I believe that the results of the charity auction of Ukrainian art will achieve another goal: to purchase a powerful ultrasound machine for the largest Ukrainian children's hospital, Ohmadit, and we will be able to preserve the health of tens of thousands of children."

"About two months ago, I was on business trip to Berlin. The tragedies happening in Ukraine had just begun, and like the rest of us, I was hit hard with much sorrow," added Bobbie Celler, CEO and founder of Versailles Ventures. "Perhaps because Berlin is in close proximity to where refugees were pouring in, I and my business partners got a close look at the effects of these atrocities. I felt helpless in those moments, and wanted to find a way that allowed all of us to help. Our hope with The World Peace Concert Fundraiser is to leverage our love of art, music, fashion and new technologies, and inspire viewers and attendees not only to donate, but be involved in something bigger than all us…humankind."

The June 11th Miami event will mark the first of many World Peace fundraises that Versailles Ventures plans to host throughout the globe, and will set the tone for their overall mission. "This fundraising concert is only the beginning of what will be a World Fundraising Tour," conclude Celler. "The event on June 11th will support the Ukrainian refugees, while the second concert will raise money to filter and cleanse water in South American counties that is poisoning over one millions villagers. We are on a mission to leverage the power of the arts, music and fashion and combine it with technology to solve real-world problems."

A select amount of tickets for the World Peace Concert Fundraiser and VIP Masquerade Gala are available to the public now. The event will also be available to live-stream globally for free on June 11th with options to donate. Please visit www.versaillesventures.com for more information.

About Versailles Ventures:

Located in Versailles, France and founded by Bobbie Celler, Versailles Ventures is a new charitable fund, with the mission to help less fortunate communities through "World Peace Fundraiser" events. These events will globally showcase a multitude of live-streamed art, fashion, music and technology activations, which aim to bring people together, and raise money that solve real-world problems, revolutionize economies, and create a more beautiful earth. The inaugural event will be held at the Versace Mansion on June 11th in Miami Beach, FL.

About Bobbie Celler :

Bobbie Celler is an international attorney and global entrepreneur. From consulting with governments to designing smart cities, infrastructure hospitals and communities, Celler has pioneered a new era in Global markets technology and innovation in different sectors across the globe. As a descendant of survivors both of the holocaust and persecution, Mr. Celler has a deep and personal mission to ensure that he will defend all those who cannot defend themselves.

