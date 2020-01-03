InBody to Launch A Nationwide Network of Testing Locations at CES

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2020, InBody USA will launch its network of InBody Testing Locations, with testing sites for body composition analysis available to the public. InBody developed the network with its partners across different industries including fitness, medicine, and nutrition. Each partner opted to take part to make it easier for members of their community to find out about their testing service. Interested individuals can visit www.inbody.com to find their nearest testing location in all 50 states by typing their zip code into a locator map.

"We are committed to helping people improve their health through education,'' says Harry Yun, CEO, InBody USA. "We collaborated with our network of industry experts that use InBody devices to launch a locator map that will help people gain access to body composition testing and expert consultation that will help them reach their health goals."

The InBody Test is an accurate and precise analysis of your body composition and gives you unique insights into your health. In just 45 seconds, the InBody can measure and track a user's muscle mass, fat mass, and water distribution.

InBody will also offer free body composition testing at CES 2020 in three immersive settings: a corporate wellness center, fitness facility, and a medical office. Each room represents some of the different locations in the network that people can find on the locator map.

Finally, InBody will introduce the InBody 970 device at CES, the company's new flagship device that will be released later this year. The device features in-depth abdominal obesity analysis, medical grade body water analysis, and seamless testing.

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness industries. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission visit: www.inbody.com.

Justin Lee

562-210-4892

justin.lee@inbody.com

