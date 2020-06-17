InBrainz to Launch 'Zeve', an Emotional Companion AI

SAN FRANCISCO and BARCELONA, Spain, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to be a friendly and joyful companion to talk to, play with, and learn through by asking different prompts and questions, Zeve will double as a master casual conversationalist for a variety of topics.

"It's no secret that more people than ever before are home, isolated and alone during the coronavirus pandemic," said Anna Cejudo, Co-Founder of Zeve. "We wanted to use the technology at our fingertips today to help reduce these feelings of loneliness in people everywhere."

Understanding that human expression is the bedrock principle of feeling connected today, Zeve will come with authentic expressions and emotions. The AI will be able to emote facial expressions, learn new topics, give answers beyond obviously pre-established ones (a limitation of Amazon's Alexa, etc.), search for new information through the internet, learn on the go, and provide her own thoughts.

Zeve's personality is joyful, positive, polite, fresh, smart, sweet, and geek. Zeve is best described as a cheerful AI who prefers dogs over cats, tea over ice cream, blue over any other color, and discussions on biology, guitar, and geography.

The conversational AI is the culmination of the work of 30 contributors from the U.S., UK, France, Spain, Argentina, India, and Switzerland. Her brain ("Cerebro") has been made Open Source, enabling volunteers around the world to contribute their knowledge and expand it – much like Wikipedia.

"Zeve is very much the product of cross-continental collaboration, which is why we've made her open source for people around the world to advance," said Pau Garcia-Milà, Advisor at Zeve. "We don't want to limit Zeve to our team's capabilities – we believe everyone should have a say in the future of conversational AI."

Unlike Siri and Alexa, Zeve was programmed specifically to conduct deep conversations and entertain users. The creators behind Zeve want users to think of her as a digital friend to talk with, not one designed to respond to technical commands. She learns from the unique user and is able to change to accommodate their conversation.

For more information, or to meet Zeve today, visit: https://hellozeve.com

InBrainz is the Zeve programming and production company that works to perfect the way AI is able to converse with humans. The company builds Collective Brains for other platforms and institutions around the world. InBrainz is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. The AI technology will be accessible to users worldwide.

