Inc. 500 Company Digital Resource Opens Doors to 9,000-Sq.-Ft. West Palm Beach Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Resource, America's 262nd fastest-growing private company as ranked by Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 500 list, invites the public to "move fast and break things" as it opens its doors to a newly renovated, 9,000-square-foot office space in downtown West Palm Beach.

Digital Resource's "Super Launch Networking Party" will take place on May 9, 2019, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 218 Datura Street, 3rd Floor, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The full-service digital marketing agency will host the best and brightest in South Florida business to enjoy an evening of amazing networking opportunities, custom cocktails and appetizers, a live local DJ and door prizes valued up to $5,000. Tickets are free and available via Eventbrite.

Founder and President Shay Berman says, "This is such an incredible time for our team. We've been renovating and customizing this new space for nine months and it's finally time to show it off. 218 Datura encompasses who we really are as a company and will serve as a place for collaboration, innovation and success."

Now located on the third floor of West Palm Beach's PNC Bank building, Digital Resource is home to 40 internet marketing specialists who assist businesses of all verticals and sizes with establishing lead-generating online presences. Services include but are not limited to search engine optimization, web design and development, social media marketing and digital advertising.

The five-year-old company has experienced immense growth with a 1,855 percent, three-year growth rate, earning it local and national recognition as an industry leader. The new office is three times larger than the last and will allow the company room to create nearly 70 new jobs and opportunities for future community events.

For more information about Digital Resource, please visit www.yourdigitalresource.com.

About Digital Resource

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses in all verticals across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust and integrity with our employees, customers and other business partners.

For more information regarding the upcoming Super Launch Networking Party, please direct all inquiries to Jenna Carpenter at (561) 429.2585 or email at jen.carpenter@yourdigitalresource.com.

