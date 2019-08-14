Inc. 5000 Recognizes NexxtGen as a Fast-Growing Company

With tremendous growth in revenue, customer satisfaction, and expanding to new industries, "It's an absolute honor to be deemed an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company," stated Eric Grant, CEO of NexxtGen.

"Our team has grown exponentially, both in size and quality this past year and it shows. I want to personally recognize everyone for all of the work they've put in, and for providing our clients with exceptional service. And to our clients, we want to give our appreciation for entrusting us with your most critical business needs."

"We have accomplished many great things, but I am specifically proud of the fact that we have developed new products and services leveraging the latest technologies in the energy sector," says Matthew Carter, Director of Software Engineering. Matthew's team is building all new experiences, like NexxtGen's Skyview software, which is a location-based integration exchange for the energy industry.

Learn more about Skyview here:https://nexxtgen.com/products/skyview

About NexxtGen Corporation

NexxtGen provides professional services within the realm of Information Technology and Telecommunications. NexxtGen is ever expanding to new industries but we take pride in our unparalleled expertise in Energy, Insurance, Financial Services, and Government.

NexxtGen is known for delivering world class satellite communications and installation services supporting VSAT, Cellular, Broadband, BGAN, WIMAX, and more. NexxtGen has an international network of skilled technicians that are actively deployed to client sites. NexxtGen's civil and electrical professional engineers are uniquely licensed and stamped throughout all of North America.

At its core, NexxtGen is a technology company that embraces innovation and develops software products for both enterprises and consumers. Our software engineers are experts in helping our clients grow by providing Mobile and Web Development, DevOps, Cloud Engineering, and Cyber Security services. Our software product, Skyview, leverages industry data in order to predict key events in operations for Oil and Gas companies.

NexxtGen is dedicated to providing clients with quality services, creating an engaging workplace, and bettering the industries we work in for the "nexxt" generation.

Learn more about NexxtGen here: https://nexxtgen.com

About Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000

The Companies

The average company on the 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a phenomenal three-year growth of 454%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 15,000,000 today.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

