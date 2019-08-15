Inc. Honors: Chronovo Ranks #253 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronovo, Inc. has been named one of the nation's most successful independent companies, garnering 253rd placement in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list for 2019. This ranking of fast-growing private companies represents important recognition for the most dynamic drivers of the American economy. Previous winners like Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. For Chronovo, the elite Inc. 500 ranking shows an astounding rate of growth, particularly within the insurance industry. In fact, Chronovo is ranked #2 among insurance enterprises.

(PRNewsFoto/Chronovo, Inc.)

Chronovo CEO Ken Paradis credits his team's achievement to its clients and an unwavering focus on the win-win nature of structured settlements. "We have leveraged decades of experience, created the industry's most innovative technology and crafted strategies to simplify—as well as amplify—the true value of structures. Our success arises from collaboration with claims professionals, counsel and injured individuals. We truly measure success with each financial future we help secure. This honor from Inc. and the high rank among the country's best confirm that success." This is the third company that Ken has led in the past 10 years that has garnered Inc. 5000 status.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (listed online at Inc.com and in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for over 1.2 million jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/inc5000.

About Chronovo

Chronovo, Inc. represents a comprehensive restructuring of the structured settlement industry so more people can realize their intended value. Bolstered by our proprietary technology, our nationwide team of multi-disciplinary professionals brings clarity and enhanced value for all parties in claims of all sizes.

SOURCE Chronovo, Inc.

