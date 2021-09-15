INC. Magazine Enlisted Brainvire as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire excitedly shared their latest achievement that they have entered the Inc. Magazine list of the fastest-growing companies in America. They have surpassed over 7 million competitors and successfully marked their position on the list.

It was an immensely tough battle for the digital enabler to enter and win this during a crucial pandemic situation. As per the Inc. Magazine, one of the significant reasons Brainvire was listed in this category was their consistent efforts to help businesses survive the odds with digital solutions.

In the last two years, they have showcased their caliber of designing and implementing high-end customized digital solutions for SMEs and large-scale enterprises.

Chintan Shah, the CEO, Brainvire, stated, "The pandemic was a tough phase internally as well as externally. All we did was to help thriving businesses with the best suitable digital solution for their enterprise. Brainers' immeasurable efforts are one of the reasons we could gain this recognition."

They have thrived across industry verticals, from preset template design applications to empower SMEs to a customized project management tool for media magnates. Alongside their technical expertise, they have a strong vision and foresight that preps businesses for the future. Hence, with Brainvire's collaboration, companies tend to offer tailored and appealing customer experiences.

One of the significant reasons for their win is their agile development approach, which has inspired their developers to craft business-friendly solutions suitable for different industries. Brainvire is also a proud Odoo Gold Partner, Adobe Commerce Partner, Magento Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, Salesforce Partner, SAP Gold Partner, and AWS Partner.

Their aptitude created new job opportunities, and they hired employees from remote areas and spread a light of happiness.

Brainvire's state-of-the-pioneer digital solutions met distinct business requirements and led them to profitability and new opportunities.

About Brainvire

Brainvire is one of the world's fastest growing IT consulting firms, with a mission to create a difference in society through technology. Brainvire offers exclusive consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Cloud ERP, CRM for E-commerce, etc., for diverse industry verticals while keeping customer satisfaction as its top priority. Over 2 decades, Brainvire has built a consulting team of 1500+ people and served 2000+ customers worldwide.

It has earned accolades such as 'Company of the Year,' 'Top IT Services Firm,' 'Top Mobile App Developers,' and 'Best eCommerce Development Companies' by various platforms.

