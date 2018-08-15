Inc. Magazine Names American Specialty Health Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Ninth Time in the Last Ten Years

"We're very pleased to see ASH once again recognized for our consistently high financial growth," said ASH co-founder, Chairman and CEO George DeVries. "It's especially rewarding considering that there are nearly seven million private companies in the nation, and considering how far we've come since our launch back in 1987. I co-founded the company 31 years ago with only $5,000 working from a second bedroom in my condo, and there were a lot of risks and no guarantees. We are grateful for the opportunities we have had to grow our company into a national company that posted almost half a billion dollars in revenue last year.

"It takes incredible teamwork, vision and discipline to build a company with staying power in today's fast-changing world," DeVries added. "I commend my entire team for their dedication in helping to build ASH into one of the nation's leading specialty health benefit management companies currently administering benefit programs for over 46 million Americans and providing access to consumer-self pay programs for over 155 million people.

"ASH remains committed to developing new solutions in health care to help improve the quality of health care received by patients and to help bend the cost-curve of health care," DeVries continued. "Almost two years ago, we introduced Active&Fit DirectTM, a consumer self-pay program for fitness. When a member joins Active&Fit Direct, they have access to over 9,800 participating fitness clubs nationally for just $25 a month — there are no long-term contracts and members can change fitness centers at any time. We have become the largest national commercial fitness network in less than two years, with over 155 million eligible members through dozens of health plans, almost a hundred Fortune 500 companies, and others. And we have other new initiatives coming in the near future."

According to Inc., the Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful U.S. companies in the economy's most dynamic segment — its small and medium independent businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, Zappos.com and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Southlake (Dallas), TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has nearly 1,400 employees. ASH administers benefits for over 46 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

