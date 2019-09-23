Inc. Magazine Names American Specialty Health Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Tenth Time in the Last Eleven Years

"I would like to both congratulate and thank our leadership and management team on the outstanding job they have done over the years growing and developing ASH," said George DeVries, ASH's co-founder, chairman and CEO. "ASH has maintained an innovative and entrepreneurial culture since our founding. We have been fortunate to build a series of programs and services that continue to grow and develop."

James Ledbetter, Inc. Media's editor in chief, wrote in a letter to ASH's CEO: "This is your 10th time on the Inc 5000, which is an extraordinary accomplishment. Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere third of a percent have made the list 10 times."

According to Inc., the Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful U.S. companies in the economy's most dynamic segment — its small and medium independent businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, Zappos.com and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Southlake (Dallas), TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has more than 1,500 employees. ASH administers benefits for over 50 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies .

American Specialty Health

Lisa Freeman

(310) 422-9200

lisaf@ashn.com

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ashcompanies.com

