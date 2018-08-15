Inc. Magazine Names Battery to Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery, a Los Angeles based creative advertising agency, has earned a place on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing American private companies based on Battery's 512% growth over the past three years.

The list represents a comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America's independent entrepreneurs. Inc. is a prestigious publication who for the past 39 years has been dedicated to profiling entrepreneurs and business owners and celebrating them for 36 years on their annual 500/5000 list.

Battery joins an exclusive club of top brands such as Dell, Microsoft, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Yelp and more who have all received a spot on the Inc. 5000 list.

"To be on the same list as these great companies is a pinch-yourself-type moment," said Anson Sowby, CEO and co-founder. "Every day, we set out to put our employees first, and that's resulted in an incredible culture and great work that's attracted, like-minded clients."

This honor comes on the heels of a rewarding year for Battery having been recognized as one of Ad Age's Small Agencies of the Year in 2018 and one of the top 20 Fastest Growing Private Companies by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Battery has also been honored with industry awards this year including the Cannes Lions, D&AD Association, Ad Age Campaign of the Year, PromaxGames and The One Show as well being awarded by ThinkLA as their Boutique Agency of the Year, 2018.

About Battery

Battery's mission is to create advertising that's as sought-after as entertainment. Honored as an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2018 as well as being recognized as a Top 20 Fastest Growing Private Company in LA County in 2016 and 2017. Battery creates global campaigns for such brands as Netflix, AECOM and Activision Blizzard.

More information can be found at www.batteryagency.com, or follow them online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Youtube.

