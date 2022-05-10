Inc. Magazine Names Eko to List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Committed to making every patient interaction an opportunity to screen for cardiovascular disease, Eko ranks among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko, a digital health company advancing heart and lung disease detection, today announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2022. Inc. selected Eko after collecting data from thousands of best-in-class companies, and its annual Best Workplaces list consists of 475 honorees. These honorees represent organizations that have elevated their company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility, and redefined what it means to be a thriving workplace.

"The best way a company can bring positive change in an industry as challenging as healthcare is by building a closely connected and mission-driven team," said Connor Landgraf, Co-founder and CEO of Eko. "With this in mind, we strive to attract the best talent and to always put our employees first. Our team has more than doubled in size in the last year, and so has our user base. As a result, Eko has expanded its reach, and millions of more patients now have the opportunity to be screened for heart disease early on."

Since March of 2020, the COVID pandemic kept most of the Eko team physically apart. Eko quickly optimized and rolled out a hybrid work model and suite of benefits to support their employees, including work-from-home office stipends, mental health subscriptions, and telehealth options. Transparency between its leadership team and employees was crucial to this new work model: Eko held regular "all-hands" meetings, offered virtual CEO office hours, and regularly conducted employee surveys. Today, 78% of Eko's workforce is remote, with employees in 21 states and 3 countries.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-chief of Inc. "Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, our understanding of a productive workplace has shifted, and Eko has redefined and enriched the workplace to better serve employees, customers, and ultimately, patients."

Looking for a career to put your heart into? Learn more about Eko's open roles at https://www.ekohealth.com/page/careers.

About Eko

Eko, a digital health company, is advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko is headquartered in Oakland, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

250.858.0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Eko