Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2020

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Automation has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. There are 5,794,000 small businesses in America. Employees from a sampling of 2,500 companies took part in this year's survey. Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. The strongest engagement scores, like SPOC's, came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work.

SPOC Automation is an innovation company that manufactures automation technology for both the upstream and midstream segments of the oil & gas industry. SPOC's products help customers automate processes in artificial lift and water handling, as well as vapor recovery and gas compression.

Through SPOC's collective ideas, processes and energy — the company is redefining the standard that drives automation in the oilfield and challenges everyone at the company with a common mission to: Lift Up. SPOC believes when we live up to our potential, we Lift Up ourselves, each other, our customers, our industry and eventually our entire country in the process.

"I learned in those early days the importance of taking care of people," Robert Mason, CEO of SPOC Automation, says. "When you take care of your people, when they feel like they belong and that they matter — they will take care of your customers. And each other. From our first day, we've emphasized our culture and how we are going to treat each other. It's one of our defining advantages. We are honored that Inc. magazine recognizes the efforts of our entire company."

