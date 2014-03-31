For the 2nd year in a row, the RNN Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1,768 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 257 Percent

"This is an incredible honor to be on the INC. 5000 list for the 2nd year in a row," said Jim Van Schaik, CEO of RNN Group. "For the past 5 years, we've doubled or tripled our growth, year over year. We're building a billion-dollar brand – with products, customer service and industry changing technology. What a joy this award is as we continue our quest to deliver the next generation of post charge off liquidation and compliance solutions and services."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, in San Antonio, Texas. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.





About RNN Group



RNN was founded by former Lexis Nexis and American Express executives to build an alternative solution for post judgment recovery. RNN Group is the leading provider of post charge off liquidation and compliance solutions. By constantly investing in technology, security and experienced teams, RNN has become the trusted and strategic partner for procuring verified and accurate data, national portfolio monitoring and innovative SaaS solutions to deliver control, consistency and visibility across national portfolio networks.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology



The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

SOURCE RNN Group, Inc.

