Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- Crown Laboratories Ranks 2350

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Crown is No. 2350 on its 2020 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Crown is again honored to be included on the list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Crown has enjoyed tremendous momentum over the past several years. For our achievements to be recognized with this distinction for the 7th time is remarkable," says Jeff Bedard, Crown's President and CEO. "Being a part of this group of companies on the Inc. 5000 list is truly an honor. We are incredibly grateful for our outstanding employees and dedicated loyal customers. We are thrilled with the progress our organization has made, and we thank the entire Crown family who helped us make the list again."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crownlaboratories.com

