Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Home View, Inc. (DBA LiveView Technologies) is No. 1000 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our significant growth speaks to our customers' needs for an agile, easy-to-deploy, system that includes the most secure cloud platform within the security market space," says LiveView Technologies CEO Ryan Porter. "We have learned the vital importance of reducing cost of ownership for our clients, and we anticipate this rapid adoption of cloud technology within security and surveillance to continue."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

LiveView Technologies was founded in 2005 and has shown incredible growth by remaining focused on three core pillars:

Data transmission via cellular connectivity as efficiently and cost effective as possible. Power Optimization, moving technology further to the "edge" using alternative power. User-friendly cloud platform, with award winning cyber security network topology.

LiveView Technologies is the industry leader for rapid deployment off-grid security solutions coast to coast in markets ranging from big box retail, State and Federal Government, critical infrastructure, oil and gas, construction, etc. www.liveviewtech.com

