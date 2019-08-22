Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000 and Guess Who Made the List

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that reCommerce is No. 344 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses! Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are excited to be a part of this prestigious list for the second year in a row," says reCommerce CEO Taylor Hamilton. "Our focus continues to be growing and protecting our clients' presence on Amazon and that has resulted in success for us. We look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class service for our clients."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

reCommerce is a top 10 Amazon seller and the largest full-service Amazon brand agency in the world. They help emerging and global brands optimize their presence, protect their brand equity, and grow their sales on the world's leading e-commerce marketplace. In addition, they provide full-service logistics, creative, digital marketing, and brand protection services in house, all at NO CHARGE to their partners.

