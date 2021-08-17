Inc. Media Announces Benzinga As One Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In United States In Inc. 5000 List

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial media and technology company that empowers individual investors, was recognized Tuesday as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Benzinga is included in the Inc. 5000, a list of the 5,000 emerging private companies in the U.S. This marks the first time that Benzinga, one of just 80 Michigan-based companies to appear on the list, has been featured.

The Inc. 5000 comprises 5,000 emerging private companies that range from fashion startups to media outlets. Inc. Media revealed that the 5,000 companies added a total of more than 2 million jobs to the U.S. economy last year.

Benzinga has grown by more than 300% throughout the past three years and has added more than 50 team members in the last year alone. Focused on leveling the playing field for individual investors, Benzinga is the only news and data provider for every major US brokerage and is depended upon by more than 50 million investors every month.

"Benzinga started because Wall Street had a massive advantage over Main Street and we believed we could change that," says CEO and Co-Founder Jason Raznick. Raznick considers himself the co-founder of the company because Benzinga is co-founded by team members every day. "Benzinga's success is the result of a passionate team dedicated to building and making information easier to consume. We are just getting started on our path to be the resource for individual investors and have the unique opportunity to improve people's financial lives."

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume. Its mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day. Benzinga empowers the individual investor by keeping them one step ahead. No longer does one have to rely on one firm or one analyst and pay large broker fees. Benzinga gives access to all that is available. Instead of giving financial advice, Benzinga gives investors the news to make informed decisions to take control of their financial future.

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzingapro.com

