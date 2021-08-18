Inc. ranks SHINE Management, Inc. (SMI) #279 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SMI is No. 279 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We help our clients succeed by facing their toughest challenges and biggest questions," said Jeff Thomas, SMI CEO. "Growing a business is a challenge at any time, but 2020 was unprecedented. By helping our clients navigate and respond, we were able to prosper along with them."

SMI's three-year growth of 1,664% placed it in the top 6% of honorees. SMI was also ranked #10 in Virginia and #19 among our industry (Business Services). In addition, SMI ranked #1 out of five Charlottesville companies to make the list. Detailed ranking information: https://www.inc.com/profile/shine-management

This year's recognition marks Mr. Thomas' fifth Inc. 500/5000 ranking across two companies. SHINE Systems & Technologies (now SHINE Systems) debuted at #307 in 2013 and was honored again in 2014, 2015, and 2016. SMI's award is the seventh ranking among SMI senior management.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Honorees average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

SMI will be featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found on Inc's site.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About SHINE Management, Inc.

Founded in 2016, SMI Business Advisors offer clients consulting and support services essential for continued growth. Our experienced business advisors have the expertise to help you tackle your biggest business challenges. Our Finance, Marketing, Recruiting, IT, Operations, and HR executives are by your side as you make the critical changes that lead to success. Visit us at shinemanagement.com for more information.

