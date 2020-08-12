Inc. Recognizes Bold Screen Media as One of Inc. Top 5000 List for 2020

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Bold Screen Media is No. 2329 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CEO of Bold Screen Media, Dan Alexander, comments "We are very excited and proud to be listed in the Inc. Top 5000 list for 2020. We started this business 5 years ago, with the hope to help large mobile first businesses better monetize their growing audience with video ads, which at the time traded at a 5x multiplier than traditional ads. Fast forward 5 years later, and while that business still exists for us, we've continued to add additional revenue streams, like Connected TV, Mobile User Acquisition and Digital Audio. We will continue to add additional products for our growing list of brands and agencies, where we feel our services of 100% Transparency and Amazing Customer Service are needed. We bootstrapped the business 5 years ago, and are proud to still be independent, private, employee owned, and debt-free."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Bold Screen Media

Founded in 2015, Bold Screen Media has grown to become a preferred partner to a long list of brands and agency partners and is laser-focused on tackling two of the fastest growing markets in digital media: Transition of Linear TV into Digital Video and driving Mobile User Acquisition at scale.

