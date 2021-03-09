Incase® Announces New Reform Sport™ Case for AirPods Pro

"Staying connected and inspired is important throughout your day," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "With new performance-based features and an aesthetically-driven design, the Reform Sport Case offers a reliable way to protect the way you connect every day."

The Incase Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro offers several unique features and benefits, including:

Co-molded Two-layer Design: Two layers work together to protect the AirPods Pro. A durable PC exterior shell defends against initial impact force, while a soft cushioning TPU interior absorbs shock to protect the AirPods Pro.

Two layers work together to protect the AirPods Pro. A durable PC exterior shell defends against initial impact force, while a soft cushioning TPU interior absorbs shock to protect the AirPods Pro. Perforated Surface Pattern: A parametric dot pattern enhances grip while additionally working to dissipate heat.

A parametric dot pattern enhances grip while additionally working to dissipate heat. Antimicrobial Defense: Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection.

Antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection. Hybrid Design Lanyard: Removable lanyard securely tethers the case via traditional tying or through the included clip.

Removable lanyard securely tethers the case via traditional tying or through the included clip. Wireless Charging Compatibility: Simply leave the AirPods Pro in the Reform Sport Case for easy wireless charging on any Qi-compatible charger.

Pricing and Availability

The Incase Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro is available now in Black, Blue, Black Volt, Rose Coral, and Grey Tangerine for $34.95 (MSRP) at Incase.com and will be available soon at Apple and other leading retailers nationwide.

About Incase:

Incase, an Incipio Group brand, designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

